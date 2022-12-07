After 17 consecutive days of World Cup action, there are no matches in Qatar today, but links to two midfielders have got Liverpool fans talking on social media.

Bellingham & Amrabat both on Reds’ wishlist?

Another day, another series of links to Jude Bellingham.

BILD‘s Christian Falk is reporting that the family of the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder would prefer him to join Liverpool, with talks to join the Reds “more advanced” than negotiations with the Spanish club.

TRUE? Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

Later today, The Anfield Wrap spoke exclusively to Falk, who went on to claim that a move is “very, very close,” with Champions League qualification not necessarily a deciding factor. TAW’s exclusive with Falk is available to listen to in full here.

Elsewhere, Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato says Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sofyan Amrabat’s entourage regarding a potential move to Anfield before the World Cup.

?Info: L'entourage de Sofyan Amrabat ?? a rencontré Jürgen Klopp ?? avant la Coupe du Monde ?? Liverpool a convenu de discuter de nouveau avec son agent après la Coupe du Monde. ?? Amrabat ?? ne cache pas son envie de découvrir la Premier League.https://t.co/ZJGktpGZAQ — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) December 7, 2022

The Fiorentina midfielder has impressed with Morocco in Qatar, playing a key role in their shock win over Spain on Tuesday.

Aouna claims Liverpool have agreed to speak to Amrabat’s agent again after the tournament. The Reds’ supposed interest has previously been reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claimed last week that it would take a fee over €30 million to lure him away from Fiorentina in January.

Day 2 for Liverpool in Dubai: Jones fitness update

Curtis Jones did not take part in the Reds’ first training session in Dubai on Tuesday, but today he was pictured working individually with rehabilitation fitness coach Dr David Rydings, suggesting he is recovering from an injury.

Darwin Nunez will join up with the Liverpool squad in Dubai next week, with GOAL‘s Neil Jones claiming his official return date is next Monday, December 12.

Liverpool brought 13 academy players as part of their squad for this month’s training camp in Dubai, but two others may have missed out due to injury.

Trent meets Beckham

David Beckham was pictured giving Trent Alexander-Arnold some advice about free-kicks in England training on Tuesday.

Spain suffered one of the biggest upsets of this year’s World Cup as they lost to Morocco in the last 16, leading Liverpool fans to all say the same thing.

In an interview with the official website, Harvey Elliott has lifted the lid on his time in the Maldives with Kostas Tsimikas, calling the Greek Scouser one of his favourite people in the world.

World Cup latest

Declan Rice was one of two players to miss England’s latest training session on Wednesday, with the West Ham midfielder sitting out due to illness. Callum Wilson was also absent because of a minor injury.

Former Liverpool team-mates Daniel Sturridge and Dejan Lovren have been at each other on social media, after Sturridge backed Japan to beat Croatia in the World Cup last 16. Dejan took that personally!

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football, after Belgium failed to make it past the World Cup group stages.

Video of the day

No World Cup action tonight, but if you’re yet to watch part one of The Anfield Wrap’s JÜRGEN series, you simply have to. Superb.

Less than four days until the Reds take on Lyon in Dubai. Have a good evening, Reds!