The day after Liverpool were beaten 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League, there were developments on the club’s sporting director search.

“It’s speculation”

Earlier this week, the Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed two ‘candidates’ to replace Liverpool’s outgoing sporting director Julian Ward this summer.

One was Monaco’s Paul Mitchell, who Ornstein says is likely to stay on in France for the time being, and the other was Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting CEO Markus Krosche.

But if Liverpool are interested in securing Krosche’s services, the 42-year-old is yet to find out anything about it.

“No, there was no phone call with Jurgen Klopp,” he told SPORT1.

“I don’t know where this rumour has come from. It’s speculation. You have to ask the person who wrote it.

“I’m here and happy to be at Eintracht Frankfurt. We still have a lot planned and have developed very, very well. There is nothing more to say about it.”

Krosche may be oblivious to the reports linking him with a move to Liverpool, but it doesn’t mean the Reds aren’t interested.

For now, though, there’s still no concrete news as to who Ward’s replacement will be.

Liverpool and Everton fined by FA

The FA have announced that Liverpool have been fined £25,000 and Everton £40,000 for the “mass confrontation” sparked by Andy Robertson and Jordan Pickford in last week’s derby

Liverpool supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906 have criticised “heavy-handed” stewards after anti-UEFA protest banners were removed from the Kop

Thierry Henry says he believes Klopp’s team have reached “the end of an era” and feels “something needs to change” at Anfield

About last night…

Luka Modric has hailed the Anfield crowd for applauding him and Karim Benzema as they were substituted at Anfield on Tuesday

Thibaut Courtois said Liverpool are “not the same team from last year” and revealed Benzema correctly predicted Real would score “two or three” goals in the second half

Liverpool were labelled as “impotent” by the Spanish media on Wednesday, who claim Real cruised through an “exhibition” at Anfield

Stat attack

After Tuesday’s defeat, a series of remarkable statistics have exposed Liverpool’s issues in the second half of matches

A change in managers – after an ex-Liverpool coach was dismissed – at QPR has seen Klopp become the third longest-serving manager in England

Mohamed Salah continues to reach new heights at Liverpool, overtaking Steven Gerrard to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in Europe

Video of the day and match of the night

It’s a shame it got swept under the carpet in the end, but what an achievement for Mo last night…

If you can bear more footy tonight, Man City take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter this evening, with Inter Milan hosting Porto.

Both games are to kick off at 8pm GMT.

All the best, Reds.