We continue the long wait for Liverpool’s next game by bringing you the latest on a potential new sporting director and more midfield rumours.

Monaco sporting director ‘holds talks’ with Liverpool

Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director has reached France as Paul Mitchell, currently of Monaco, is said to have held talks with the club.

Get French Football News report that the Englishman – formerly head of recruitment at MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham and RB Leipzig – has held talks with Liverpool, who are currently looking to replace the departing Julian Ward.

It is not the first time he has been linked with the Reds, though last month the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace claimed the club had “decided against” appointing him.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that news of Ward’s resignation came as a “surprise” back in December.

Mitchell is also set to leave his post this year despite Monaco’s attempts to extend his deal, and a switch to Merseyside could present the next step in the 41-year-old’s career.

Today’s top stories

Luis Diaz is expected to return to action at the beginning of April, with Thiago and Darwin Nunez also said to be close

Jude Bellingham remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar after sources on Merseyside have insisted that a deal is still possible

Diogo Jota has recalled his “special” debut for Atletico Madrid, in which he partnered former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres

Latest Liverpool FC news

Missy Bo Kearns aims to emulate Steven Gerrard in scoring a goal for Liverpool at Goodison Park in Friday night’s Merseyside derby

James Pearce has clarified Jose Enrique’s previous claims over signing Ryan Gravenberch, explaining that “nothing is nailed on at this stage”

20-year-old Tom Hill is back in action with the U21s after Barry Lewtas detailed the midfielder’s “rotten luck” with injuries

What’s going on elsewhere?

Antoine Griezmann is said to be considering international retirement after Kylian Mbappe was handed the France captaincy ahead of him (Le Figaro)

Antonio Conte is expected to be sacked by Tottenham, with Ryan Mason in line to step in as interim manager (Times)

A Wednesday deadline has been set for prospective owners of Man United to submit their bids to purchase the club (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

In this brilliant clip, Jamie Webster sits down with Cody Gakpo, Nat Phillips and Diogo Jota for a chat about FIFA, music and fan chants.

Your Tuesday evening football fix comes in the shape of Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.