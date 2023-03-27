Your first LFC news overview of the week features the choice of referee for the next two fixtures, as well as an update on the Reds on international duty.

Man City & Chelsea referees confirmed

Simon Hooper has been named as the referee for Saturday’s meeting with Man City at the Etihad.

It will be the official’s third Liverpool game of the season, with the most recent fixture coming in February’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Man City will host the Reds in Saturday’s early kickoff, in what will be Liverpool’s first game for 17 days.

Liverpool fans will be somewhat relieved to hear that the man in the middle is not Manchester-born, but that will be the case for the following Tuesday’s trip to Chelsea.

The man who refereed Liverpool’s last game against Man City, Anthony Taylor, will take charge of the game at Stamford Bridge in what will be his fourth Liverpool fixture of the season.

Conte sacked & Oxlade-Chamberlain “attracting interest”

Antonio Conte has been sacked by Tottenham, leaving Liverpool’s top-four rivals managerless

Liverpool are set to play their fewest number of games in six seasons, with just 12 remaining from a total of 52

International watch

Cody Gakpo has returned to the Netherlands squad after illness kept him away from the camp for 3 days

Jordan Henderson got his first England assist in 16 months during a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley

Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard were full of praise for each other during a pitchside interview with Channel 4 at Wembley

Latest chat from elsewhere

Europe’s top clubs have reached an agreement with FIFA over the release of players for international fixtures (The Athletic)

Revised takeover bids for Man United still fall short of the Glazer family’s valuation (ESPN)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has received further punishment following his sending off against Man United (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

In case you haven’t seen it, check out Steven Gerrard’s celebration after slotting from the penalty spot in the weekend’s LFC foundation legends match.

The international break is almost over, hallelujah!

If you do fancy some football to tide you over then Republic of Ireland’s clash with France is perhaps the pick of the bunch.

They are two sides with history since Thierry Henry’s infamous handball in 2009, and you can catch all the action live on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7.15pm.