★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Serious interest” in Palhinha, Salah’s villa burgled & another kit leak – Latest LFC News

Today’s round-up includes links to £60 million Fulham midfielder, Jamie Webster’s first Anfield performance and a new ‘poison green’ goalkeeper kit.

 

Liverpool said to have “serious interest” in Palhinha

Liverpool have been linked with a move for £60 million-rated Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have made the move from Craven Cottage in recent years, and the Reds are said to have their sights set on yet another Fulham player.

Sami Mokbel of the Mail believes Liverpool are “understood to be the most serious suitor but there are others.”

At 27, though, his age is at odds with the direction Liverpool look to be heading in and a £60 million price tag will not be as inviting as it sounds.

 

Another kit leak & Webster to perform at Anfield

  • Liverpool’s ‘poison green’ goalkeeper kit is the latest to be leaked, following the home and away kits in recent weeks. Looks a beauty
  • Jamie Webster will perform at Anfield for the first time prior to the LFC Legends game on March 25
  • Gary Lineker has resumed his role with the BBC and has expressed gratitude for the “remarkable solidarity” he has received following his human rights comments

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Eder Militao has said that he is wary of a Liverpool comeback on Wednesday night, saying “we don’t want to be surprised”

  • Mohamed Salah‘s villa in Cairo was burgled over the weekend, thankfully no one was there at the time. Police have opened up an investigation (Al-Ahram)

 

What’s happening elsewhere?

  • PSG forward Neymar has said that he wants to end his career with PSG following the side’s Champions League exit to Bayern Munich (The Athletic)

  • Pep Guardiola has said that his time at Man City will be judged on Champions League success, perhaps he ought to think about winning one then! (BBC)

  • Adam Lallana has signed a new contract with Brighton, keeping him at the club until summer 2024 (The Athletic)

     

    Tweet of the day and match of the night

    Today’s TOTD comes from MOTD presenter Gary Lineker, following the news that he will return to host the show for it’s next airing.

    There will be no Monday Night Football in the Premier League to enjoy this evening, but if you are looking for something to watch you can catch AC Milan’s game with Salernitana live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm (GMT).

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks