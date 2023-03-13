Today’s round-up includes links to £60 million Fulham midfielder, Jamie Webster’s first Anfield performance and a new ‘poison green’ goalkeeper kit.

Liverpool said to have “serious interest” in Palhinha

Liverpool have been linked with a move for £60 million-rated Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have made the move from Craven Cottage in recent years, and the Reds are said to have their sights set on yet another Fulham player.

Sami Mokbel of the Mail believes Liverpool are “understood to be the most serious suitor but there are others.”

At 27, though, his age is at odds with the direction Liverpool look to be heading in and a £60 million price tag will not be as inviting as it sounds.

Another kit leak & Webster to perform at Anfield

Liverpool’s ‘poison green’ goalkeeper kit is the latest to be leaked, following the home and away kits in recent weeks. Looks a beauty

Jamie Webster will perform at Anfield for the first time prior to the LFC Legends game on March 25

Gary Lineker has resumed his role with the BBC and has expressed gratitude for the “remarkable solidarity” he has received following his human rights comments

Latest Liverpool FC news

Eder Militao has said that he is wary of a Liverpool comeback on Wednesday night, saying “we don’t want to be surprised”

Liverpool fans have reacted to a shocking injury statistic showing that the Reds have suffered more than any other Premier League team

Jana Hoever bagged a surprise brace during his side’s 2-0 over Tyler Morton‘s Blackburn

Mohamed Salah‘s villa in Cairo was burgled over the weekend, thankfully no one was there at the time. Police have opened up an investigation (Al-Ahram)

What’s happening elsewhere?

Casemiro will miss Man United‘s next four fixtures following his sending off at home to Southampton (Sky Sports)

PSG forward Neymar has said that he wants to end his career with PSG following the side’s Champions League exit to Bayern Munich (The Athletic)

Pep Guardiola has said that his time at Man City will be judged on Champions League success, perhaps he ought to think about winning one then! (BBC)