Your first Liverpool news summary of the week includes exclusive Anfield Road footage, an injury update for a Reds loanee and a potential destination for our departing Brazilian.

Exclusive Anfield Road footage

The redeveloped Anfield Road stand is showing noticeable signs of progress as the club builds towards its opening at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Once completed, the new stand will enable Anfield to welcome an extra 7,000 spectators on matchdays, taking the stadium’s total capacity beyond 61,000.

External glasswork is now visible on the outside of the stand, with the current roof scheduled to be removed this summer.

Drone footage demonstrates the sheer scale of the new structure, with the eventual design set to replicate the brickwork of the neighbouring Main Stand.

We are starting to see glimpses of what the finished design will look like and we look forward to experiencing an even bigger version of Anfield next season.

Morton out for the season, Firmino targeted by Barcelona & Reds eye “new Pique”

Tyler Morton has been ruled out for the rest of the season in order to undergo operation on fractured foot, bringing his loan spell at Blackburn to a premature close

Roberto Firmino is said to be on a “shortlist” of attacking options for Barcelona this summer ahead of his Liverpool exit at the end of the season

Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs linked with 16-year-old defender Luka Vuskovic according to the Daily Mail, with the Hajduk Split prospect described as the “new Gerard Pique”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah is ready to break more Liverpool goalscoring records after admitting he is “proud” to join Robbie Fowler in sixth place on the club’s all-time list

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool’s recent struggles have made the players realise that they have been “very privileged” in recent years

Leighton Clarkson registered his eighth assist of the season as his Aberdeen side picked up an impressive 2-0 victory at home to Rangers

Mason Mount has reportedly held talks with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in order to stress the midfielder’s importance to the club, according to The Athletic

Latest chat from elsewhere

Tottenham have sacked caretaker boss Cristian Stellini after a humiliating 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle, meaning we are set to face yet another new manager at Anfield this weekend in Ryan Mason (Telegraph)

Sticking with the London managerial theme, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to being appointed by Chelsea (Guardian)

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker believes that “the sky’s the limit” following the club’s sensational return to the Football League (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

As we mentioned earlier, the expanded Anfield Road end is starting to take shape! Check out at the latest progress video here.

There’s plenty of football to choose from every night this week and you can start with Middlesbrough‘s trip to Luton Town in what could be a dress rehearsal for the Championship playoff final in a few weeks’ time.

The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), with coverage on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event starting from 7.30pm.