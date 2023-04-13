★ PREMIUM
Mane suspended, Mac Allister reports and midfield chatter – Latest LFC News

It has been a big day for transfer rumours and there was an even bigger story relating to a former Liverpool hero.

 

Mane suspended by Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester City FC and FC Bayern Munich at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich after punching team-mate Leroy Sane in the face following a 3-0 defeat to Man City at the Etihad.

The former Liverpool forward has endured a difficult season in Germany – now reaching 12 games without a goal – and has landed himself in trouble off the field after getting into an altercation with a colleague.

Both players have since apologised to the rest of the squad for the disagreement, which started on the pitch immediately after the final whistle and was reported to have continued into the dressing room.

A statement on Bayern Munich’s official website confirmed that Mane will not feature in the side’s game with Hoffenheim this weekend and that the Senegalese winger will receive a fine for this actions.

 

Latest transfer chat

2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News

  • A Liverpool journalist has claimed that Liverpool could “resurrect” their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni following a failed attempt to bring the midfielder to Anfield last summer
  • Alexis Mac Allister’s agent has claimed that the Brighton midfielder is “most likely” to move clubs this summer, with the Reds expected to be in the race for the World Cup winner’s signature
  • Statistics have indicated that Conor Gallagher possesses more similar qualities to Jude Bellingham than fans might think

 

Top stories

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Chelsea's Mason Mount during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance have provided support for those affected by mistreatment from police prior to last season’s Champions League final in Paris

  • Members of Liverpool’s recruitment team are said to have previously “flagged fears” over the awarding of contracts to ageing players in the squad

 

What’s happening elsewhere?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 22, 2019: Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Chelsea's FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can produce a “special” night at Stamford Bridge next week to overturn their 2-0 deficit to Real Madrid (BBC)

  • Al-Nassr have sacked manager Rudi Garcia following an alleged spat with Cristiano Ronaldo (Goal)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A selfie to light up your day from our Standard Chartered Player of the Month!

Man United host Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final this evening.

You can catch all the coverage live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 8pm.

