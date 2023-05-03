Throughout the Premier League era, 15 different players have featured for both Liverpool and Fulham. Think you can name them all?
There have been just over 30 meetings in the Premier League between the two teams, and half that number of double agents.
Some names may spring to mind more easily than others, and there are a couple of criteria you need to keep in mind before you attempt to correctly identify all 15:
- The players must have made senior appearances for both clubs
- Can be either a permanent or loan signing
Without further ado, good luck!
You have 4 minutes!
Finished that? Try these!
- The 45 Liverpool players to score AGAINST the Reds since 1990
- Name all 65 Premier League managers appointed since Jurgen Klopp
- Can you name the 34 clubs Roberto Firmino has an assist against?
- Name every Liverpool knockout starting XI on the road to No. 6
- Try our Liverpool last name quizzes – starting with the letter ‘A’!
- Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers
Fan Comments