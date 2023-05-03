Throughout the Premier League era, 15 different players have featured for both Liverpool and Fulham. Think you can name them all?

There have been just over 30 meetings in the Premier League between the two teams, and half that number of double agents.

Some names may spring to mind more easily than others, and there are a couple of criteria you need to keep in mind before you attempt to correctly identify all 15:

The players must have made senior appearances for both clubs

Can be either a permanent or loan signing

Without further ado, good luck!

You have 4 minutes!

