Your first Liverpool news overview in June features yet more midfielder reports, surprise advice for one of our goalkeepers and plenty more.

Liverpool ‘informed’ of Kone price tag

Reports have indicated that Borussia Monchengladbach have named their price for midfielder Manu Kone.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of recent speculation and links to Liverpool, with various sources claiming that the Reds have enquired over the youngster’s availability.

It now appears that the next steps have been made over a potential agreement, with journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting that “talks took place this week” over a deal said to be in the region of £30 million to £35 million.

SPORT BILD described Liverpool’s interest in the player as “big” with Gladbach said to need “quick income” in the summer.

Kone joins Khephren Thuram on Liverpool’s list of reported midfield targets, with L’Equipe claiming that the Reds have been in contact with Thuram’s club OGC Nice “for a few weeks.”

Kelleher encouraged to move & Reds ‘set’ for Van de Ven talks

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny expects Caoimhin Kelleher to look for a new club this summer in an attempt to secure more minutes

Talks between Liverpool and Wolfsburg are set to take place for the potential signing of defender Micky van de Ven

Fabinho has revealed he rejected an offer from “another team in England” in favour of playing under Jurgen Klopp

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool’s pursuit of Mason Mount looks to be over, with the midfielder reported to have ‘agreed terms‘ with Man United

Fabinho, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota have all taken the first steps to obtaining their coaching badges and have been helped by a former Liverpool hero

Klopp has admitted he had “no idea how to replace” Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following his cruciate ligament injury in 2018

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea have rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton for defender Levi Colwill, a player said to be on Liverpool’s radar (Sky Sports)

AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt, a player who was also reportedly targetted by the Reds (The Athletic)

Youri Tielemans has confirmed his exit from Leicester this summer, the queue for his signature is unlikely to be a long one (Independent)

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out our very own list of player ratings for the Liverpool squad in 2022/23, let us know below if you agree!

Tonight’s football fix comes from Germany as Stuttgart host Hamburg in the first leg of the Bundesliga promotion-relegation play-off, it’s a pity the Premier League didn’t have one of those this season!

Kickoff takes place at 7.45pm (BST) and you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Football.