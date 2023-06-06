Tuesday’s news from planet Liverpool features confirmation of a medical ahead of the first signing of the summer, along with another update on pre-season.

Mac Allister to undergo medical

Alexis Mac Allister is set to complete the final stages of his transfer to Liverpool after permission was given from Brighton for the midfielder’s medical to take place in the next 24 hours.

The signing looks likely to be confirmed and announced in the coming days, with the Argentine having already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract at the Reds.

The medical news comes after Paul Joyce indicated in the Times on Monday that the transfer was expected to be finalised this week.

The fee has caused some confusion among supporters, with various journalists previously reporting figures ranging up to £70 million.

It now appears that the final amount will be significantly less than that, with different reports explaining the disparity and indicating that the cost will be worth between £45 million and £55 million.

Germany friendlies confirmed & Caicedo latest

Liverpool’s pre-season plans are beginning to take shape, with two friendlies in Germany now added to the schedule for July

According to reports in the Telegraph, Liverpool could yet join the race to sign Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be holding out for a fee in excess of £70 million

The “derisory” figures behind RB Leipzig’s failed attempts to land Fabio Carvalho explain why Liverpool rejected the initial approach

Latest Liverpool FC news

Football Insider‘s David Lynch has explained that “preliminary talks” have been held over deals for Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that he is a Liverpool supporter while in charge of Melbourne Victory

Roberto Firmino has been targeted as part of a Saudi Pro League revamp by the country’s royal family

What else is going on?

Harry Kane would welcome plans to bring England team-mate Harry Maguire to Tottenham, not that it would affect if he jets off to Madrid (Telegraph)

Chelsea look set to pursue reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, in case they didn’t already have a big enough squad (Guardian)

Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer has been given the all-clear following his collapse during the Championship play-off final, fantastic news (BBC)

Tweet of the day

All smiles from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo on international duty with the Netherlands squad, let’s hope they are both safely sent on their holidays after their Nations League campaign.