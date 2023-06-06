★ PREMIUM
Mac Allister medical, pre-season plans & Thuram ‘talks’ – Latest LFC News

Tuesday’s news from planet Liverpool features confirmation of a medical ahead of the first signing of the summer, along with another update on pre-season.

 

Mac Allister to undergo medical

2M208Y7 Doha, Qatar, 13th December 2022. Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

Alexis Mac Allister is set to complete the final stages of his transfer to Liverpool after permission was given from Brighton for the midfielder’s medical to take place in the next 24 hours.

The signing looks likely to be confirmed and announced in the coming days, with the Argentine having already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract at the Reds.

The medical news comes after Paul Joyce indicated in the Times on Monday that the transfer was expected to be finalised this week.

The fee has caused some confusion among supporters, with various journalists previously reporting figures ranging up to £70 million.

It now appears that the final amount will be significantly less than that, with different reports explaining the disparity and indicating that the cost will be worth between £45 million and £55 million.

 

Germany friendlies confirmed & Caicedo latest

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool’s pre-season plans are beginning to take shape, with two friendlies in Germany now added to the schedule for July
  • According to reports in the Telegraph, Liverpool could yet join the race to sign Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be holding out for a fee in excess of £70 million
  • The “derisory” figures behind RB Leipzig’s failed attempts to land Fabio Carvalho explain why Liverpool rejected the initial approach

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2PNWX9G Nice, France. 20th Apr, 2023. Khephren Thuram of Nice during the UEFA Europa Conference League, Quarter-finals, 2nd leg football match between OGC Nice (OGCN) and FC Basel 1893 on April 20, 2023 at Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France - Photo Jean Catuffe/DPPI Credit: DPPI Media/Alamy Live News

  • Football Insider‘s David Lynch has explained that “preliminary talks” have been held over deals for Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone

 

What else is going on?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 3, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane' prepares to take a penalty-kick to score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Harry Kane would welcome plans to bring England team-mate Harry Maguire to Tottenham, not that it would affect if he jets off to Madrid (Telegraph)

  • Chelsea look set to pursue reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, in case they didn’t already have a big enough squad (Guardian)

  • Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer has been given the all-clear following his collapse during the Championship play-off final, fantastic news (BBC)

 

Tweet of the day

All smiles from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo on international duty with the Netherlands squad, let’s hope they are both safely sent on their holidays after their Nations League campaign.

