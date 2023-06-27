Tuesday’s roundup sees Nat Phillips attract interest from the Championship, the return of outrageous Kylian Mbappe links and a look inside Anfield.

Phillips to finally make permanent move?

With every window that comes and goes, Nat Phillips nears a move only to remain at Anfield for one reason or another.

At 26, you feel it has to be this summer for the centre-back and Leeds are in the hunt as they look to rebuild after relegation to the Championship.

Reliable Leeds reporter Phil Hay, of The Athletic, has reported that the Whites are “interested” in Phillips’ signature – one that Liverpool value at £10 million.

It will be intriguing to see how much Liverpool hold out for, though, as they have previously wanted at least £15 million for their defender – who has not played since January.

Leeds are currently without a manager and sporting director but are said to be closing in on Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

A host of other clubs have previously been credited with interest in the No. 47 and you hope he finally gets his opportunity to play regular senior football next season.

3 things today: Homegrown issue & Gravenberch talks

Target Ryan Gravenberch can offer an “interesting skill set” but the midfielder is eager to stay at Bayern this summer, insisting he is “not giving up easily.”

Liverpool’s transfer plans are not as simple as buying anyone and everyone, there are homegrown issues at play and we explain it all here.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has made a surprise move the Premier League, though he’s not always had the best of relations with the Reds.

Wild links to make you laugh

You have a spare £258m laying around by chance? Liverpool will need it as they are apparently willing to invest that in Mbappe, says one FIFA agent (apologies if you’re in a quiet space and had to laugh).

Work continues on the Anfield Road Stand and we have new pictures from inside the stadium, it is quite the sight!

Liverpool have applied to have ‘Melwood’ trademarked after they bought back the historic training ground for the women’s team.

Liverpool will also need to find a further £77 million as that’s how much El Nacional say they are ready to offer for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. Would love him but it is not a reliable source even if it is spreading quickly on social media.

Transfer chat around the Premier League

Tottenham will reject a £60 million bid from Bayern for Harry Kane – think Daniel Levy will laugh all the way home over that figure. But will Kane stay or will he go? (The Guardian)

West Ham have rejected a £90 million offer for Declan Rice – they want over £100m for the Englishman – crazy figures. (The Telegraph)

Roy Hodgson is to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for another season, he’s 75 – Klopp will be happy as he moves further down the list when it comes to the oldest managers in the Premier League! (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Take a look at how the new Anfield Road Stand looks from the inside, it’s starting to look the part and it will not be long until it is full of fans!

There are two U21 Euro matches of interest for Reds tonight when it comes to transfer targets. Ryan Gravenberch and Micky van de Ven’s Netherlands meet Georgia at 5pm (BST) before Gabri Veiga’s Spain face Ukraine at 7.45pm.

Both matches are available to stream on UEFA.tv here.

Enjoy your evening!