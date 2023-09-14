Liverpool return to action in less than two days and the majority of players returned to training, but that did not stop further rumours over Thiago‘s future on Thursday.

Konate back & Trent spotted

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad was back in training on Thursday and notably, Ibrahima Konate was pictured taking part in a session after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

It is likely that he will be in contention to start for the trip to Wolves, which would be a welcome boost.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, looks to be closing in on a return but Saturday still looks to come too soon as he was not part of the main training group – Klopp will tell us more on Friday.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek, Miscuir

Defenders: Van Dijk (suspended vs. Wolves), Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

In total, 26 members of the squad were in training two days out from the next game, though that did not include the South American contingent as their international duties were the last to conclude.

Are you just as excited for proper footy to return as us?

3 things today: Thiago rumours & Ali’s pay rise

Thiago, who was spotted at the AXA Training Centre, has seen exit rumours persist amid interest from Turkey, but do not be expecting any late farewell

In a bizarre set of circumstances, Kostas Tsimikas was left out of Greece’s second match due to an ‘admin error‘ – it is as absurd as it sounds!

Alisson is now the third-highest earner at Liverpool after a clause in his contract was recently triggered – can’t say he doesn’t deserve it!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool were visited by two guest speakers during their pre-season camp, which included an Olympic gold medalist – would’ve been nice to be a fly on the wall for that

Calvin Ramsay‘s injury nightmare continues, with the defender facing another couple of months out – he has returned to Liverpool for rehabilitation

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United have announced Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team amid a discipline issue – what is going on at Old Trafford? Nothing good, that’s for sure

A manager who gambled nearly £1 million, which included bets on football, has been let off by the FA – two players, meanwhile, have recently been charged (The Athletic)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2023 have been announced, incredibly it does not include Mo Salah – honestly, it’s beyond us at this point…

Video of the day and match of the night

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving, Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope discussed why cashing in on him makes NO sense in our latest show.

Do you agree?

It is a quiet Thursday night where matches to tune into are concerned, but it all starts again from Friday onwards! Perhaps enjoy a movie night tonight, or if rugby union is your thing, there’s World Cup action (France vs. Uruguay).