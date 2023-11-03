The final Liverpool news roundup of the working week includes the latest on Luis Diaz, fitness updates ahead of Luton and plenty more.

Diaz training return

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diaz has joined the squad in training ahead of the trip to Luton despite the recent kidnapping of his father.

It was reported last weekend that both of Diaz’s parents had been kidnapped in Colombia, leading the winger to miss the Reds’ meetings with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

His mother was later rescued, but his father remains missing as Colombian authorities have intensified their efforts to bring him to safety.

The manager revealed that Diaz has trained with his team-mates ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton, but he added that it is down to the player whether he wishes to be involved on Sunday

Klopp said he “will not force anything” with regard to the No. 7’s availability for the game and that the club are “waiting for the really good news” about his father.

3 things today: Thiago latest & Gakpo’s ‘importance’

Thiago isn’t expected to return until after Christmas, with Klopp admitting he ‘misses’ the Spanish midfielder

The manager also insists he is “really positive” about the future of Mohamed Salah following summer interest from Saudi Arabia

Cody Gakpo has been described as “very important” to Liverpool’s attacking rotation, with Klopp revealing his midfield appearances were “never the plan”

Latest Liverpool FC news

It has been reported that Andre almost joined the Reds in the summer and that the Brazilian “may well” make the move in January, nice!

Dominik Szoboszlai has slandered the attitude of several unnamed former Liverpool players with some intriguing recent comments

The fourth official for the trip to Luton has been demoted to the Championship for the remainder of his duties this weekend

Latest chat from elsewhere

Erik ten Hag has deemed it “not right” to question the character of his players, we think they’re doing a great job personally! (Sky Sports)

Mauricio Pochettino believes his Tottenham reunion will be “really special” this weekend, we’re not sure the Spurs fans will give him the reception he’s imagining! (BBC)

Newcastle aren’t ruling out legal action against AC Milan following Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaching gambling regulations (Guardian)

