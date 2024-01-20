There have been a number of eventful fixtures against Bournemouth in recent years, and we want to test your memory and see how many of the last 19 goalscorers you can recall!

For the third time this season, Liverpool will face off against the Cherries – a side who have found form under manager Andoni Iraola.

Fresh after their respective winter breaks, an intriguing battle awaits. But before then, it’s time to take a look back at some of the most recent fixtures and who ended up on the scoresheet.

From the 9-0 win at Anfield to clean sheet victories, the Reds have had the bragging rights in this fixture under Jurgen Klopp – the German has lost just twice in 14 matches.

Now, we want to test you and see how quick you can name the 19 different Reds who have scored for Klopp in this fixture! Good luck.

5 minutes to name 19 players…GO!

