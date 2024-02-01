It is transfer deadline day, believe it or not! We’re not expecting much late business in or out, but here are Thursday’s main stories…

More Salah footage!

We haven’t done too badly without him, but seeing a video of Mohamed Salah back out on the grass is still a sight for sore eyes!

The Egyptian king posted a picture of himself running at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday to give fans hope that we might see him back in action sooner rather than later.

His country were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties on Sunday, meaning we don’t have to worry about him returning for a potential final next Sunday as Egypt had hoped.

The manager indicated ahead of the Chelsea victory that the Reds’ No. 11 isn’t likely to be in contention to face Burnley next weekend, but Salah might have other ideas if this latest video is anything to go by!

The trip to Brentford on February 17 still appears to be the most likely return date, but you wouldn’t put anything past this man.

3 things today: Bradley “thankful” & Klopp’s latest record

Conor Bradley has expressed his gratitude for the reception he received following his remarkable display against Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has become the Premier League‘s second-fastest manager to reach 200 wins with Wednesday night’s victory

Liverpool are said to be one of three clubs tracking Frankfurt defender William Pacho, it’s deadline day so there had to be at least one rumour!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a deadline-day bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher, like we’d let him go last minute!

Ryan Gravenberch‘s fluctuating form is not a concern for the manager, who has described his season as “completely normal”

Pep Lijnders has explained his decision to follow Klopp away from Anfield this summer, and is not in the running to replace him

Video of the day and match of the night

We went along to the AXA Training Centre today to chat with Under-18s boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson ahead of the Reds’ FA Youth Cup tie against Fulham at the weekend.

Somehow, there is more Premier League action tonight as Man United travel to Wolves in a big mid-table clash.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm (GMT) and you can watch it all unfold as Marcus Rashford inevitably gets himself on the scoresheet on TNT Sports 1.