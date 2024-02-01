★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah back running & Kelleher bid rejected – Latest LFC News

It is transfer deadline day, believe it or not! We’re not expecting much late business in or out, but here are Thursday’s main stories…

 

More Salah footage!

We haven’t done too badly without him, but seeing a video of Mohamed Salah back out on the grass is still a sight for sore eyes!

The Egyptian king posted a picture of himself running at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday to give fans hope that we might see him back in action sooner rather than later.

His country were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties on Sunday, meaning we don’t have to worry about him returning for a potential final next Sunday as Egypt had hoped.

The manager indicated ahead of the Chelsea victory that the Reds’ No. 11 isn’t likely to be in contention to face Burnley next weekend, but Salah might have other ideas if this latest video is anything to go by!

The trip to Brentford on February 17 still appears to be the most likely return date, but you wouldn’t put anything past this man.

 

3 things today: Bradley “thankful” & Klopp’s latest record

2WFM8R3 Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday January 31, 2024.

  • Liverpool are said to be one of three clubs tracking Frankfurt defender William Pacho, it’s deadline day so there had to be at least one rumour!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Lijnders has explained his decision to follow Klopp away from Anfield this summer, and is not in the running to replace him

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We went along to the AXA Training Centre today to chat with Under-18s boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson ahead of the Reds’ FA Youth Cup tie against Fulham at the weekend.

Somehow, there is more Premier League action tonight as Man United travel to Wolves in a big mid-table clash.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm (GMT) and you can watch it all unfold as Marcus Rashford inevitably gets himself on the scoresheet on TNT Sports 1.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024