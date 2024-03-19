Liverpool have been linked with two wingers and a Bayern Munich stalwart as silly season begins early, while there was a positive Luis Diaz update on Tuesday.

Key Diaz injury update

Jurgen Klopp admitted fears over an injury for Diaz against Man United, but concerns over a serious problem have been allayed.

The Mirror‘s Ryan Taylor explained that the injury is “nothing serious”, with the Colombian doing recovery work on international duty before joining training on Tuesday.

In some ways, the hope is that Diaz is fit for Colombia’s clash with Spain at West Ham‘s London Stadium on Friday, although any risks simply have to be avoided.

Klopp surely won’t allow the 27-year-old to play if he isn’t 100 percent fit, with the visit of Brighton in the Premier League looming on March 31.

• READ: Luis Diaz injury concerns eased after training with Colombia

5 things today: Trio linked & a new job for Schmadtke?

Reports in Germany claim are one of the clubs “interested” in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, while Joshua Kimmich and Donyell Malen are also linked – we’re convinced at this stage, though

Mohamed Salah was hitting the gym in the early hours after his Egypt exemption was granted – he is a freak of nature!

Jorg Schmadtke could take up a role at 2.Bundesliga side Hamburg after leaving his role as Liverpool’s sporting director…not staying in Ibiza, then?

Gareth Southgate says Curtis Jones was being tracked “very closely” ahead of a call-up to the England squad, only for injury to strike! Surely he makes the Euro 2024 squad?

Liverpool fans will be outnumbered 28 to one in their Europa League quarter-final clash with Atalanta – just 750 supporters will be present!

Latest chat from elsewhere

A questionable report claims Southgate is the front-runner to replace Erik ten Hag as Man United manager this summer, which would be absolutely hilarious! (Daily Star)

Birmingham are set to reappoint Gary Rowett as interim manager – he will come in for Tony Mowbray, who is absent through illness currently. We wish him well (BBC Sport)

Kobbie Mainoo has been called into the England squad for the first time – he’s a hell of a prospect, even though it’s painful to admit it! (England)

Video of the day

This Is Anfield‘s Sam Millne spoke with Sander Westerveld ahead of his appearance for Liverpool Legends vs. Ajax at Anfield on Saturday, in an exclusive interview.

Among the topics was, of course, Westerveld’s former Real Sociedad team-mate Xabi Alonso – who he claims he has been in contact with over taking the Liverpool job…