Liverpool have found out when they will face Man United in the FA Cup, while Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by positive injury news ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest.

Man United FA Cup date confirmed

The Reds set up a meeting with their biggest rivals in midweek, seeing off Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

We knew that Liverpool couldn’t face United on Saturday, March 16, due to their Europa League commitments two days before, and now the date and time of the game has been confirmed.

Perhaps predictably, the Reds head to Old Trafford for a 3.30pm (UK) kickoff on Sunday, March 17, with the match shown live on ITV.

The Merseyside derby clash with Everton in the Premier League will now be moved, having been due to take place on that day.

Liverpool trio set to return from injury

Liverpool make the trip to Forest on Saturday afternoon, and although key players such as Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are missing, there has been a big injury boost.

Speaking on Friday, Klopp confirmed that Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez could be all be fit enough to make the squad after training with their teammates:

“Darwin and Dom trained yesterday (Thursday) with the team, they looked good. We have to wait [and see] how they react. “Wataru and Robbo didn’t [train], but the plan is they join in today (Friday). It’s the idea, but we have to see if it works out.”

Dubious Andy Robertson claim

Scary though it may seem, Andy Robertson turns 30 this month – it only feels like yesterday that he was the young whippersnapper arriving from Hull.

According to Football Insider – admittedly not the most reliable of sources – Liverpool are confident they will keep hold of the Scot beyond this summer, despite reports linking him with Bayern Munich.

Robertson’s current Reds deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2026, so there is no great rush to extend his stay, but keeping hold of him for now remains important.

While a new deal for the left-back might be nice, it’s much lower down the list of priorities than Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, who all have a year left on their contracts.

3 things today: Photos and Origi reunion?

Jurgen Klopp explains the “wonderful” photo with all the Liverpool staff to commemorate the League Cup triumph

Nuno Espirito Santo wants the “best version” of Divock Origi against former club Liverpool – but perhaps he could wait to use that against someone else?

First-team ravaged Liverpool fell short of a semi-final berth with an FA Youth Cup exit at Elland Road – it’s arguably a good problem for the academy

Latest chat from elsewhere

Jude Bellingham has returned from injury for Real Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed.

Fifth-placed Tottenham will be without Richarlison due to injury for several weeks, says Ange Postecoglou

Eric Dier triggers one-year deal at Bayern Munich to end Tottenham career

Video of the day and match of the night

Sit back and enjoy the impact Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns have made in front of goal this season, both at the academy and first-team level:

Match of the night is West Brom vs. Coventry (8pm UK), as fifth place hosts ninth in the Championship.

The Baggies have been buoyed by their takeover by US entrepreneur Shilen Patel earlier this week, and victory would solidify their place in the playoff positions.

A win for Coventry would see them get to within one point of the playoffs, so there is lots to play for at the Hawthorns.