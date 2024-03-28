Three significant Liverpool injury updates have emerged from Thursday’s news, while the Reds are also said to be interested in signing a prodigious talent this summer.

Liverpool handed Robertson injury boost

The sight of Andy Robertson limping off for Scotland in midweek was concerning, but some promising news has emerged regarding the severity of his ankle injury.

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly, even suggests a return against Sheffield United could be on the cards:

“The left-back underwent scans after being forced to go off on Tuesday but they confirmed that he suffered no major damage. “Robertson is set to miss Sunday’s home match against Brighton but could return for Thursday’s meeting with Sheffield United, and should to fit for the trip to Manchester United on 7 April.”

Other sources have indicated likewise, with an absence of ‘days’ rather than weeks anticipated.

While we can all but rule out Robertson for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Brighton at Anfield, this has to be considered good news.

5 things today: Alisson return date & positive Matip news

Jurgen Klopp has revealed when Alisson should return from a hamstring injury – we should see him in April!

Liverpool have “keen interest” in young Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

Joel Matip has taken a major step in his recovery from an ACL injury – will we see him in a Reds shirt again?

Xabi Alonso wants to make a definitive decision over his future in the “next 3-4 weeks” – is he Anfield bound?

Klopp has been keeping a close eye on Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison during the international break – he could have an exciting future at Anfield!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Former Liverpool defender Larry Lloyd has passed away at the age of 75, having made 218 appearances for the Reds. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Pep Lijnders is among the “contenders” to be Ajax’s next manager, according to reliable members of the Merseyside press. He’d be reunited with Jordan Henderson, who he recommended they signed!

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has backed Ruben Amorim to be the next Reds manager – he’s hardly going to say anything else to a loaded question.

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct relating to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules – he is already serving a 10-month ban for gambling offences during his time at AC Milan! (BBC Sport)

Mauricio Pochettino says Raheem Sterling “understands” being booed by his own Chelsea fans – what a grim club they are! (BBC Sport)

What we’re watching…

A spectacular new mural in tribute to Robbie Fowler was recently unveiled and we had the opportunity to talk to God himself.

From his nickname, to Liverpool’s next generation of players, plus the next manager and Jurgen Klopp‘s impending departure, we covered a lot of bases and Robbie was in great form.

You can easily see how much the mural means to him!