Thiago is out of the country, Virgil van Dijk has early words for whoever the next manager may be, and Jurgen Klopp had positive news on the injury front in Wednesday’s news.

Positive updates on the injury front!

Liverpool’s injury list is dwindling towards a level that won’t leave you in shock, with Klopp confirming Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are back in contention.

That’s two faces back into the squad, although the manager did reveal that Wataru Endo suffered a knock against Brighton and is in doubt against Sheffield United – it may just be the right time to rest him anyway.

As for the others, he’s a quick recap of what Klopp had to say in Wednesday’s press conference:

Things are looking up, let’s hope it stays that way!

5 things today: Summer talk and suspension risks

Thiago is currently in Spain with his personal physiotherapist as recovers from a hamstring injury – offers are expected from Saudi Arabia this summer. A real shame we never got to consistently see him at his best!

Virgil van Dijk is happy to give advice to the new manager, who he has encouraged to “do things in your own way, what you think is important for the team” – it’s still weird that we’re planning a future without Jurgen…(ITV)

Barcelona “won’t look” at Ruben Amorim to replace Xavi, with Liverpool “leading the race,” as per Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda – who was reliable when it came to Darwin Nunez

Sepp van den Berg has been thriving at Mainz, but with relegation a possibility, Liverpool will “not negotiate” until the German club’s future is clear – understandable!

Both Endo and Darwin Nunez are at a risk of Premier League suspension – they need to avoid picking up two yellow cards in the next three games!

What we’re reading…

Liverpool have long trusted brain power to fuel their success, investing in the right people to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of glory.

It is what separates us from ‘richer, but dumber competitors’, as analyst Josh Williams aptly describes in his latest piece on This Is Anfield.

Michael Edwards is back in the fold for FSG and with him, Liverpool should continue to be ahead of the curve.

Latest chat from the Premier League and beyond

Man United looked as though they could be down to two fit centre-backs, but Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are in contention vs. Chelsea and Liverpool – but will they really be 100% fit?

Early team news for the upcoming Europa League quarter-final tie: Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini has been ruled out of the two legs against Liverpool with a hamstring injury (Gazzetta)

Tottenham are in talks with “prospective investors” after losses of £86.8 million in their 2022/23 accounts, they may be interested to know how long it’s been since they last lifted a trophy…(BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Alexis Mac Allister is a delight to watch and has been monumental for Liverpool this season, and our friends over at FourFourTwo have delivered a brilliant analysis of what he’s injected into the side.

From No. 6 to his natural No. 8 role, check it out here:

It could be another interesting evening as Man City and Arsenal both play in the Premier League as they take on Aston Villa and Luton respectively.

Arsenal vs. Luton kicks off at 7.30pm (BST) on TNT Sports 2, while Man City vs. Aston Villa starts 8.15pm on TNT Sports 1. Have any hope of dropped points?