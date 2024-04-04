Jurgen Klopp has won all five times he has faced Sheffield United as Liverpool manager. We want to test your memory and see how many of his eight goalscorers in those games you can recall!
No Liverpool player has scored more than once against Sheffield United under Klopp and, with that in mind, we thought it a good opportunity to quiz Liverpool fans on their memory.
We’ll get you started by telling you that Kean Bryan’s own goal for the Blades in Liverpool’s 2-0 win, in February 2021, isn’t included.
You have six minutes to name the eight Reds who have scored in the five matches played vs. Sheffield United since Klopp took over in 2015.
6 minutes to name 8 players…GO!
