It is a third League Cup final for Jurgen Klopp, and this time around he has used 25 different players to reach Wembley, think you can name them all?
The Reds will meet Chelsea in a final, yet again, with the first piece of silverware this season on the line at Wembley.
Liverpool’s road to the final has seen them overcome Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and Fulham, scoring 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceding five.
It has been a squad effort to reach the final with Klopp turning to 24 different players throughout the journey, but we want to see if you can name them all in less than four minutes.
Good luck!
24 names in 4 minutes…
Finished that one? Try these!
- Can you name Liverpool’s 8 one-club men in 8 minutes?
- Who said that? Match the iconic quote to a Liverpool great
- Name Liverpool’s 6 Premier League No. 8s before Szoboszlai
- Name every club Ian Rush scored record 346 Liverpool goals against!
- Name all 22 Liverpool players to feature in first-ever Europa League
- Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers
Fan Comments