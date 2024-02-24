★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Can you name the 24 Liverpool players used on road to Carabao Cup final?

It is a third League Cup final for Jurgen Klopp, and this time around he has used 25 different players to reach Wembley, think you can name them all?

The Reds will meet Chelsea in a final, yet again, with the first piece of silverware this season on the line at Wembley.

Liverpool’s road to the final has seen them overcome Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and Fulham, scoring 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceding five.

It has been a squad effort to reach the final with Klopp turning to 24 different players throughout the journey, but we want to see if you can name them all in less than four minutes.

Good luck!

24 names in 4 minutes…

