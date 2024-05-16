★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC vs. Wolves Premier League Matchday Programme
LFC VS. WOLVES PROGRAMME

KLOPP’S LAST GAME SOUVENIR

This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Big injury boost, Summerville interest & referee named – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool may have received a triple injury boost before the visit of Wolves this weekend, and the referee for Jurgen Klopp‘s final match in charge has been announced.

 

Triple training boost for Reds?

According to chatter across social media, including from injury expert Ben Dinnery on X, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota have been “spotted” in Liverpool training, along with…Thiago!

Robertson missed the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa but is expected to be fit this weekend, while Jota could feature after being out since Fulham away on April 21.

As for Thiago, the likelihood is that he isn’t involved in full training, instead just wanting to be with his teammates during the final days of Klopp’s reign.

What a bonus it would be to see the Spaniard take to the field on Sunday, though!

We will hear more from Klopp on player availability in his final pre-match press conference on Friday at 10am (BST).

 

5 other things today: Wolves referee & 2024/25 kit news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool's Manager Jurgen Klopp is spoken to by referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chris Kavanagh has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool vs. Wolves – he’s one of two picks to rile up Klopp one last time!
  • Liverpool will debut their new 2024/25 home kit against Wolves this weekend – the collar has divided opinion!
  • Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield farewell plans have been revealed ahead of Sunday – if he gets hold of the microphone we will all be in tears!
  • The regeneration of Anfield is set to continue with plans for a £4 million investment – a “greener and safer experience for residents and visitors” is the focus!
  • Liverpool have launched an eye-catching new training kit ahead of the 2024/25 season – what are your thoughts?

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is said to be being watched by Liverpool, among other Premier League clubs, and would cost at least £30 million (Daily Mail)

  • Arne Slot has explained why he doesn’t think the Liverpool job will be tougher than Feyenoord – those are bold words! (Soccer News)

 

Something that will make you smile…

Here’s why Klopp was seen at Anfield earlier this week, with the German having his final photograph taken with club staff and all the trophies he has won as manager.

What a man…

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: A goal scored by Liverpool's Luis Díaz, given on the pitch as offside, is mistakenly confiemd by VAR who believe the onfield decision was a goal, during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Wolves‘ attempts to scrap VAR next season are very unlikely to be a success, according to Sky Sports. Liverpool are BACKING it to continue!

  • FIFA has proposed a five-pillar plan to tackle racist abuse in football – it’s shocking that it’s still so prevalent in the game (BBC Sport)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This Is Anfield‘s documentary on the 10 defining moments of Klopp’s reign at Liverpool will be available from 8pm (BST) on our YouTube channel – here’s a taster…

Match of the night is Leeds vs. Norwich (8pm BST), in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final tie, following a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

Summerville will be a point of focus for Liverpool fans!

