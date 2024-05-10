Two of Jurgen Klopp‘s player were not seen in training on Friday, and the club’s former sporting director is to return, but not directly to Liverpool.

Julian Ward returns for FSG

The club’s hierarchy and that of owners FSG continues to develop with news that Ward, who left his role as sporting director in 2023, is to return as a technical director.

National outlets such as the Telegraph, Mail and the Echo all report that Ward has been persuaded back by FSG’s new CEO of Football, Michael Edwards.

Ward is to be employed by FSG and, therefore, his role will extend beyond Liverpool, and that is likely to include the pursuit for a second club.

On this, former Benfica technical director Pedro Marques is also coming on board as Director of Football Development – so plenty to look out for on this front!

It’s a big development and feels a lot like the band getting back together, minus Jurgen Klopp, of course!

Robertson & Jota miss training

Liverpool’s players trained on Friday in preparation for Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, but two players were absent.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota were not pictured alongside their teammates, immediately raising doubts over their involvement at Villa Park.

Liverpool’s squad in training on Friday:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Gordon

Nothing has been reported yet regarding Robertson’s fitness, while Jota hasn’t featured since the 3-1 win at Fulham because of a hip issue and will not be expected to take any part on Monday.

