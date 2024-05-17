★ PREMIUM
Klopp’s final presser, Slot announcement & 6 exits confirmed – Latest Liverpool FC News

Jurgen Klopp conducted his last-ever press conference on Friday, on a day that also saw the exits of six individuals confirmed, plus Arne Slot announcing his imminent arrival.

 

Slot confirms he will be next LFC boss

It has been an open secret that Slot will become the next head coach at Anfield, but we still await an official confirmation.

That has not stopped the Dutchman from making the announcement himself when he spoke to the press ahead of his final match at Feyenoord on the weekend.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there (at Liverpool) next year,” Slot declared on Friday.

Arne Slot of Feyenoord get the applauds of the fans during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle at Stadion Feijenoord on May 5, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Hans van der Valk/Orange Pictures)

It is likely that Liverpool will unveil Slot not long after the season ends, but the immediate focus is to bid farewell to their legendary manager.

 

4 things today: Matip, Thiago & 4 coaches leaving

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Joel Matip celebrates with the Premier League trophy as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Joel Matip will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, following eight years at the club. What a hilarious legend he has been!
  • Thiago‘s departure has also been confirmed – Klopp hailed him as an “artist of the game.” Imagine his career without injuries!
  • “He wanted me and me only”Virgil van Dijk‘s heartfelt tribute to his legendary manager is a must-read!
  • Klopp has confirmed that four more coaches will leave Liverpool, with one joining Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia. It really is all change!

 

The best of Klopp’s final press conference

  • Klopp knows “we could have won more,” but he “couldn’t have done more.” We wouldn’t change it for the world!
  • Klopp has revealed that a “really nice” squad goodbye took place during a “most intense week” on Thursday. They even had a BBQ!
  • The Reds boss WOULD vote to scrap VAR, saying “these people are not able to use it”. Spot on, boss!
  • Matip could decide to retire after his Liverpool exit, Klopp hinted. He’s still only 32, to be fair!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's injured Thiago Alcântara before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Thiago has two offers from Premier League clubs to remain in England this summer, according to journalist Luis Martin. He feels like a big risk these days!

  • Liverpool are reportedly seen as the ‘ideal destination’ for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners – he has worked with Arne Slot in the past, so it makes sense! (Tutto Juve)

  • Mainz are thought to have a ‘clear goal’ to extend loanee Sepp van den Berg‘s stay at the club. The Dutchman hasn’t played for Liverpool since the 2019/20 season! (Bild)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

  • Pep Guardiola believes Man City will earn respect around the world if they win a fourth consecutive Premier League title – you sure about that? (BBC Sport)

  • Thomas Tuchel WILL leave Bayern Munich despite U-turn talks taking place over him staying. Could he be Man United-bound? (Sky Sports)

  • Norwich have sacked manager David Wagner after their 4-0 play-off defeat at Leeds last night. A sad day for Klopp’s best man! (BBC Sport)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We have put together a documentary of Klopp’s defining moments at Liverpool, we are very proud of it and hope you enjoy it!

Match of the night is Southampton vs. West Brom (8pm BST), in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.

Leeds have already booked their place in the final at Wembley on May 26 – who do you want to join them?

