Friday’s Liverpool FC news saw Arne Slot explore after landing on Merseyside, while Mo Salah revealed a bold new look after taking the clippers to his curls.

Arne Slot arrives on Merseyside

After being confirmed as Liverpool’s next head coach earlier in the week, Slot has arrived on Merseyside as he looks to settle into his new surroundings.

That included a trip to the Moor Hall Restaurant in Aughton, while the Dutchman is also said to have been spotted leaving Anfield by some supporters.

It would suggest that the club could officially unveil Slot as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor in the near future, with the 45-year-old likely to conduct an in-house interview as his first since taking over.

Slot is not due to formally begin work at Liverpool until June 1, and therefore his unveiling may wait until next week at the earliest.

But he is clearly eager to get started in his new position, which should be a big positive.

3 things today: Salah’s new look and Lijnders claim

Mohamed Salah has debuted a new look for the off-season, shaving off his trademark curls!

Pepijn Lijnders revealed in an interview with The Athletic that FSG “really considered” him as successor to Klopp – but he would have turned it down

Nat Phillips has already been wished “good luck in your next move” by departing Liverpool coach John Achterberg – we all expected it, of course

READ MORE

Latest Liverpool FC news

Saudi clubs are expected to push for both Salah and Kevin De Bruyne on free transfers when their contracts expire in 2025, which seems plausible (Telegraph)

Peter Krawietz has described Liverpool as “the only one club for me in England,” which surely rules out strange links with the Sunderland job! (LFC)

Portuguese coach Ruben Pinheiro, whose most recent experience is as assistant coach of CD Mafra’s U23s, has applied for Liverpool’s set-piece coach job – yeah, us neither! (Record)

Latest from the managerial circus – aren’t we glad we’re not part of it?!

Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Man United whether they win the FA Cup final or not – Kieran McKenna and Gareth Southgate are among six candidates to replace him (Guardian)

A flurry of bets has seen Jose Mourinho’s odds of becoming Chelsea manager for the third time drop dramatically – it really would be fitting of that club! (Evening Standard)

Barcelona have now sacked Xavi, a month after persuading him to stay, and he will be succeeded by Hansi Flick (BBC Sport)

Klopp update of the day and what you should read

Our departing manager has given a first update of life after Liverpool on his Instagram, with Klopp taking padel lessons…

And your Friday night reading comes courtesy of Danny Gallagher, who looks back on Klopp’s time in charge as he became everything Pep Guardiola ever wanted.