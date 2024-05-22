Incoming Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has spoken of how “privileged” he is to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, while it’s been a good day for Ben Doak.

Slot on replacing Klopp at Liverpool

Slot will arrive at Liverpool on June 1 after signing a three-year deal, and he has talked of his pride at succeeding Klopp this summer.

Giving his thoughts in his final interview as Feyenoord manager, the 45-year-old discussed his huge upcoming role.

“I am already privileged but then I would be really, very privileged, and the fun or funny thing is that I succeed a trainer who has reached much bigger status at the club where he has worked for the past nine years,” Slot said.

“So I hope I will be allowed to leave in the same as he is leaving now or that I left here, but there must be an incredible lot of [things] going well to be able to work that.”

Slot also admitted he couldn’t wait to work with “a great group of players” at Liverpool, ahead of what promises to be a fascinating period.

7 things today: Doak call-up & Mac Allister talks future

Jordan Henderson‘s reluctance to take part in English media saw him left out of Sky Sports’ tribute to Klopp, Jamie Carragher has explained

Alexis Mac Allister has issued a blunt response to claims he could soon join Real Madrid, insisting he is “very happy” at Liverpool. Is right

Ben Doak has received his first-ever Scotland call-up to his country’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 – what an achievement for the teenager!

Liverpool could lose Sepp van den Berg for a bargain fee this summer – a Bundesliga club want to trigger a clause in his contract

Darwin Nunez has finally responded to the social media abuse he gets after ‘deleting’ all Liverpool posts – he’s taking the right stance!

Man City‘s relegation odds have been slashed ahead of the verdict over their 115 charges – we’re all allowed to dream…

Vitezslav Jaros has won the Austrian Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, in an early setback for Pep Lijnders

Latest Liverpool FC News

Mac Allister’s stunner against Fulham is up for the Premier League Goal of the Season award – Nunez has been nominated for the Game Changer prize, which is a random one! (PL)

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is a reported transfer target for Liverpool, but Arsenal are providing competition. Seems unlikely, this one. (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing RB Leipzig and Spain forward Dani Olmo, with United and Chelsea also in the mix – another that’s surely nonsense! (Marca)

Champions League winner Djimi Traore has joined Monaco as the new manager of their youth team. Maybe he’ll have to copy Rafa’s half-time team talk from Istanbul one day! (Get French Football News)

Other chat from elsewhere

FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger is set to press ahead with a radical ‘daylight’ offside rule change – do you think it will make football better? (Times)

Man United are thought to be ‘very determined’ to sign rumoured Liverpool target Joao Neves from Benfica – who would join them over the Reds?! (O Jogo)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is a contender to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea boss. That job is a poisoned chalice, though! (Telegraph)

Tweet or video of the day and match of the night

Liverpool supporter Andy Knott of Red All Over The Land has created incredible mosaics at Anfield for years now.

See behind the scenes as This Is Anfield spoke to him before Klopp’s final game…

Match of the night is the Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen (8pm BST) in Dublin – we’ll be rooting for Xabi Alonso.

If only Liverpool were there and this was Klopp’s final game!