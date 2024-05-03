Friday brought a surprise injury update, a brilliant Jurgen Klopp press conference and news (of sorts) from Arne Slot on taking over at Liverpool.

Van Dijk injury blow

Liverpool are at home to Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday, but they may have to make do without Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The Reds skipper hasn’t trained with his team-mates all week, with Klopp confirming that he is a doubt earlier on Friday:

“Virgil wasn’t [training for] the whole week yet. Probably parts of parts of team training today, so we have to see what we can do there. That’s it.”

On the plus side, Conor Bradley is back in contention after returning from an ankle problem, but Diogo Jota is still unavailable.

Klopp’s memorable press conference…

Klopp has admitted he hasn’t got over the referee’s role in Luis Diaz‘s offside goal at Spurs – you’re not alone there!

Mohamed Salah‘s apparent row with Klopp last weekend is a “non-story,” according to the boss. Well what a surprise!

4 other things today: Slot speaks & Carvalho’s future

Arne Slot has hinted at when his new Liverpool manager announcement will take place – it still feels surreal that it’s happening!

Fabio Carvalho has made clear his stance on his Liverpool future under Slot – these are pleasingly bullish words from the youngster!

Liverpool have qualified for next season’s UEFA Youth League after guaranteeing a place in the Champions League – good news for the kids coming through

Ruben Amorim and his “inept agent” have been blamed for those recent Liverpool headlines – the Sporting CP boss had a shocker there!

Other chat from elsewhere

One of one. Marco Reus and Borussia Dortmund have reached a mutual understanding that his current contract will not be extended, as both parties will part ways this summer. Full focus will persist on the remaining league fixtures, alongside our unwavering commitment to… pic.twitter.com/uJct037moh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 3, 2024

Dortmund legend Marco Reus has announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season – ‘Sign Reus’, anyone? (BVB)

Phil Foden has won the FWA Footballer of the Year award, pipping Declan Rice and Rodri to the prize (FWA)

Mark Clattenburg has left his role as refereeing consultant at Nottingham Forest – that was always going to be a ridiculous appointment! (NFFC)

West Ham are close to appointing Julen Lopetegui as their next manager – things have been growing stale under David Moyes (Guardian)

