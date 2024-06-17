★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

UP TO 40% OFF

LFC END OF SEASON SALE

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

£42m Yoro bid ‘rejected’ and new kits leaked – Latest Liverpool FC News

Monday’s Liverpool news and transfer rumours brought claims of a rejected bid for centre-back target Leny Yoro, along with a closer look at next season’s kits.

 

Yoro bid ‘rejected’

Liverpool are widely credited with an interest in Lille defender Yoro, who at 18 has already played 60 times for the French club and is considered one of the biggest talents of his generation.

But there is a sense that the Reds are not favourites to sign the youngster, with any move contingent on a breakdown in Real Madrid’s pursuit.

To that end, it is rumoured that Liverpool have already seen a bid worth around £42 million rejected, with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claiming that Yoro has “already chosen his destiny” – that being Real.

Lille’s price tag is claimed to be €60 million (£50.7m), though with Real “not willing to pay” that fee there is a chance the door could open for the Reds later down the line.

 

5 things today: New kit leak and Taylor Swift proved wrong?

  • Liverpool’s new away and third kits can now be seen in the best leaked photos yet – the vertical Nike swoosh on the third shirt will divide opinion…
  • Jude Bellingham has delivered the perfect response to critics of the Liverpool No. 66’s role with England, with claims he can’t defend “a lot of rubbish”

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 12, 2023: Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester United FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Graeme Souness has provided great news on Alan Hansen, who was admitted to hospital earlier this month, with the Scot hopeful his friend is “on the way to a full recovery” after a phone call between the pair (talkSPORT)

 

Around Euro 2024

  • Romania kicked off Monday’s action with a 3-0 humbling of Ukraine – the goals are well worth watching back!

 

Photo of the day and match of the night

“Three legends and I!” Jurgen Klopp is back in Germany for the Euros and on Sunday night shared a photo of himself alongside three “old friends.”

That’s best man David Wagner, agent and close friend Marc Kosicke and tennis legend Boris Becker.

Monday night brings the second opening game of Group D at the Euros, with Ibrahima Konate‘s France taking on Austria in the 8pm kickoff.

Netherlands are currently top of the group having earned a 2-1 victory over Poland on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo starring on the left.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024