Monday’s Liverpool news and transfer rumours brought claims of a rejected bid for centre-back target Leny Yoro, along with a closer look at next season’s kits.

Yoro bid ‘rejected’

Liverpool are widely credited with an interest in Lille defender Yoro, who at 18 has already played 60 times for the French club and is considered one of the biggest talents of his generation.

But there is a sense that the Reds are not favourites to sign the youngster, with any move contingent on a breakdown in Real Madrid’s pursuit.

To that end, it is rumoured that Liverpool have already seen a bid worth around £42 million rejected, with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claiming that Yoro has “already chosen his destiny” – that being Real.

Lille’s price tag is claimed to be €60 million (£50.7m), though with Real “not willing to pay” that fee there is a chance the door could open for the Reds later down the line.

5 things today: New kit leak and Taylor Swift proved wrong?

Liverpool’s new away and third kits can now be seen in the best leaked photos yet – the vertical Nike swoosh on the third shirt will divide opinion…

Trent Alexander-Arnold received mixed reviews for his first real test as an England midfielder – with ratings ranging from a five out of 10 to an eight out of 10 in the national press

Jude Bellingham has delivered the perfect response to critics of the Liverpool No. 66’s role with England, with claims he can’t defend “a lot of rubbish”

Darwin Nunez has handed Luis Suarez back his No. 9 shirt ahead of Copa America, but the ex-Liverpool striker has warned he’s also after his spot in the side

Taylor Swift‘s claim that her Eras Tour concert broke the Anfield attendance record is believed to be false – and not even more than in the season just gone!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are claimed to be “set to bid” for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville – but Brighton are also now in the mix, which seems more likely (Fabrizio Romano)

Graeme Souness has provided great news on Alan Hansen, who was admitted to hospital earlier this month, with the Scot hopeful his friend is “on the way to a full recovery” after a phone call between the pair (talkSPORT)

Ex-referee Felix Brych has revealed how he “had to keep an eye on” Jordan Henderson and James Milner as Liverpool’s two “troublemakers” as an official (talkSPORT)

Around Euro 2024

Romania kicked off Monday’s action with a 3-0 humbling of Ukraine – the goals are well worth watching back!

Dominik Szoboszlai led his Hungary team-mates through a rendition of the national anthem in front of their ultras following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Switzerland – brilliant scenes

Virgil van Dijk has urged the Netherlands to “be ready as a team” in order to nullify Kylian Mbappe – their clash with France is on Friday at 8pm

Photo of the day and match of the night

“Three legends and I!” Jurgen Klopp is back in Germany for the Euros and on Sunday night shared a photo of himself alongside three “old friends.”

That’s best man David Wagner, agent and close friend Marc Kosicke and tennis legend Boris Becker.

Monday night brings the second opening game of Group D at the Euros, with Ibrahima Konate‘s France taking on Austria in the 8pm kickoff.

Netherlands are currently top of the group having earned a 2-1 victory over Poland on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo starring on the left.