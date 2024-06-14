Five clubs have already registered their interest in signing Liverpool youngster James McConnell, and Andy Robertson has discussed an injury he has nursed for months.

McConnell wanted by five clubs

According to a David Lynch exclusive for This Is Anfield, McConnell is being chased by a quintet of teams already this summer.

Interest in the 19-year-old appears to be strong, with Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham all eyeing him up.

Lynch admits that it ‘remains to be seen’ if a loan move will happen, as was the plan under Jurgen Klopp, with ‘no clarification’ from Arne Slot or sporting director Richard Hughes yet.

McConnell played nine times for the Reds in the 2023/24 season, with his most notable performance coming against Chelsea as a substitute in the League Cup final.

5 other things

Jürgen ? Kenny

Swifties pic.twitter.com/14HhWP2hO9 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 14, 2024

Robertson has admitted that he has been “nursing” an injury since March, but is now feeling good again – he’s raring to go for Scotland

Liverpool are “actively pursuing” a move for highly-rated French centre-back Leny Yoro but Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

Ryan Gravenberch‘s father is “happy” to see Slot at Liverpool because it suits his son “better” than Klopp. Here’s hoping he’s right!

Klopp was one of many at Taylor Swift‘s Anfield gig on Thursday night – Kenny Dalglish was also seen enjoying himself

Read our Liverpool supporter’s guide to Euro 2024 – 10 players, seven teams, three captains!

Ex-Liverpool player Nuri Sahin is the surprise new Borussia Dortmund manager – good luck, Nuri!

The rumour mill

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over defender Levi Colwill – the Reds have shown plenty of interest in the past (HITC)

The Merseysiders are believed to have made a ‘last-gasp’ attempt to sign AC Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio (Tuttosport)

Liverpool’s rumoured interest in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has nothing to do with Slot – they wanted him before the Dutchman became Reds boss (Voetbal Primeur)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle and Bayern Munich are both said to have made contact with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise – he could be a brilliant signing for the Magpies (the Athletic)

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly set to become Marseille’s next head coach, following his exit from Brighton at the end of the season (the Athletic)

Everton want at least £80m for defender Jarrad Branthwaite, amid reports that Man United have agreed terms with him. He’s not worth more than Virgil van Dijk! (BBC Sport)

`Video of the day and match of the night

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Euro 2024 campaign as Hungary captain gets underway with a game against Switzerland on Saturday.

He may have dropped off later on, but let’s remember how good he was early in the season. Here’s what supporters were saying in September…

Match of the night is Germany vs. Scotland (8pm BST), live on ITV 1, as Euro 2024 officially gets underway.