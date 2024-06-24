Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to lose his place in England’s starting lineup vs. Slovenia, while exit updates have emerged regarding Adrian and Luis Diaz.

Trent set for England axe

England have been unsurprisingly dull in their opening two matches of Euro 2024, with Alexander-Arnold one of many who has struggled to replicate his club form.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool’s vice-captain is now set to be dropped by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ clash with Slovenia on Tuesday, with Chelsea‘s Conor Gallagher replacing him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is averaging 2.5 chances created per 90 for England over the last 18 months – comfortably the highest rate of any player with 5+ starts in this time. Despite being played in a completely unfamiliar role/system. pic.twitter.com/CaIMhPpf2d — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) June 24, 2024

It all seems very predictable, in terms of Alexander-Arnold being made a scapegoat in a role he has still rarely played in during his career.

We can’t wait for him to return to Liverpool, where he is fully appreciated.

5 other things today: Adrian leaving & Nunez on critics

Adrian has reportedly agreed a contract to rejoin former club Real Betis – which makes a goalkeeper signing likely for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has responded to his critics over missed chances, saying he will “never give up” – it sums him up, really

Wataru Endo believes Liverpool should sign a defensive midfielder, saying “if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it.” What a man!

Declan Rice has passionately defended Alexander-Arnold, which shows how England players feel about their under-fire team-mate

Andy Robertson has been the first Liverpool player to be knocked out of Euro 2024 after a ‘sucker-punch’ for Scotland against Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Hungary

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are said to value in-demand midfielder Tyler Morton at £20 million – which isn’t ridiculous given other business elsewhere! (Various)

Szoboszlai has urged changes to medical protocol after team-mate Barnabas Varga’s horrible injury for Hungary against Scotland (beIN SPORTS)

Barcelona have ‘already moved’ to sign Luis Diaz, according to a new report from Spain (Mundo Deportivo)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle are said to no longer be pursuing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer – a £40 million transfer had been mooted (BBC Sport)

Luke Shaw trained with England ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Slovenia – but should Joe Gomez be getting a look-in instead?! (Sky Sports)

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is close to an agreement over a move to Dortmund (Sky Germany)

Matches of the night

Matches of the night are Croatia vs. Italy and Albania vs. Spain (both 8pm BST), as Group B of the Euros reaches its conclusion.

Croatia must win to overtake Italy in second place, while victory for Albania would also put them on four points and likely book a spot in the last 16.