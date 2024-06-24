★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

UP TO 40% OFF

LFC END OF SEASON SALE

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trent ‘dropped’ & goalkeeper transfer likely – Latest Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to lose his place in England’s starting lineup vs. Slovenia, while exit updates have emerged regarding Adrian and Luis Diaz.

 

Trent set for England axe

England have been unsurprisingly dull in their opening two matches of Euro 2024, with Alexander-Arnold one of many who has struggled to replicate his club form.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool’s vice-captain is now set to be dropped by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ clash with Slovenia on Tuesday, with Chelsea‘s Conor Gallagher replacing him.

It all seems very predictable, in terms of Alexander-Arnold being made a scapegoat in a role he has still rarely played in during his career.

We can’t wait for him to return to Liverpool, where he is fully appreciated.

 

5 other things today: Adrian leaving & Nunez on critics

2XDNMR7 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla, Sunday, June 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

  • Adrian has reportedly agreed a contract to rejoin former club Real Betis – which makes a goalkeeper signing likely for Liverpool
  • Darwin Nunez has responded to his critics over missed chances, saying he will “never give up” – it sums him up, really
  • Declan Rice has passionately defended Alexander-Arnold, which shows how England players feel about their under-fire team-mate

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Sunday, June 23, 2024: Hungary's captain Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are said to value in-demand midfielder Tyler Morton at £20 million – which isn’t ridiculous given other business elsewhere! (Various)

  • Szoboszlai has urged changes to medical protocol after team-mate Barnabas Varga’s horrible injury for Hungary against Scotland (beIN SPORTS)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle are said to no longer be pursuing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer – a £40 million transfer had been mooted (BBC Sport)

  • Luke Shaw trained with England ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Slovenia – but should Joe Gomez be getting a look-in instead?! (Sky Sports)

  • Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is close to an agreement over a move to Dortmund (Sky Germany)

 

Matches of the night

Matches of the night are Croatia vs. Italy and Albania vs. Spain (both 8pm BST), as Group B of the Euros reaches its conclusion.

Croatia must win to overtake Italy in second place, while victory for Albania would also put them on four points and likely book a spot in the last 16.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024