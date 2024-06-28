★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Van Dijk apology and more Calafiori transfer talk – Latest Liverpool FC News

Virgil van Dijk has shouldered the blame for the Netherlands’ recent defeat, while Liverpool have again been linked with a player shining at Euro 2024.

 

Van Dijk takes responsibility for Netherlands loss

Van Dijk was a long way from his best on Tuesday, arguably being at fault for at least one of Austria’s goals in their 3-2 win over the Netherlands.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, the Liverpool skipper blamed himself for a poor result.

“It goes without saying that I have to take responsibility now,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“We have spoken a lot in the last 48 hours and some harsh words have been spoken.

“That is of course necessary, because some things have certainly happened. I feel like it helped, but it’s really time to show that.

“It makes perfect sense. I’m going to work on that too. I blame myself too. I’m not crazy, I know when things need to be improved. That’s what I’m working on. That is the basis for getting better.”

 

6 other things today: Calafiori linked & Trent omission

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) shakes hands with head coach Gareth Southgate as he walks to the bench as he is substituted during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Riccardo Calafiori is wanted by Liverpool this summer, but sources in England and Italy have revealed interest in the Bologna centre-back from seven other clubs
  • Liverpool have been boosted by a claim that young Chelsea attacking midfielder Ryan McAidoo has opted to join the Reds over Arsenal
  • Wayne Rooney has backed Joe Gomez to solve England’s issue at left-back – Kieran Trippier hasn’t offered enough there
  • Jamie Carragher has revealed how Jurgen Klopp was left “surprised” after his only game under the Liverpool manager

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

2XDNMR7 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla, Sunday, June 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

  • Darwin Nunez scored in his seventh match in a row for Uruguay as they thrashed Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America (TIA)

  • Conor Coady has joked about how Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson “man-marked” Jude Bellingham during the 2022 World Cup – as they tried to convince him to join (BBC 5 Live Sport)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected as Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (L) looks on after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea are reportedly holding talks with Leicester over a summer move for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – which is, of course, not at all PSR related (Telegraph)

  • PSG defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte is being ‘closely followed’ by Man United this summer, having been linked with Liverpool in the past (ESPN Uruguay)

  • West Ham have opened talks to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, with a swap deal involving Flynn Downes a possibility (BBC Sport)

 

What you should read…

2XCD2CE 2024.06.16 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, UEFA Euro 2024, grupa D, Pilka nozna, Polska - Holandia N/z gol radosc goal CODY GAKPO Foto Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus 2024.06.16 Hamburg Football match between Poland and Holland, group D Polska - Holandia gol radosc goal CODY GAKPO Credit: Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus

Joanna Durkan has rated every Liverpool player at the Euros to date, following the end of the group stage.

Do you agree with our scores?

Euro 2024 Player Ratings: Every LFC player graded

 

Video of the day

Jamie Webster has enjoyed a meteoric rise, and prior to Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager he gave a great rendition of the Van Dijk song – helped by the supporters.

This is great!

