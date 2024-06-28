Virgil van Dijk has shouldered the blame for the Netherlands’ recent defeat, while Liverpool have again been linked with a player shining at Euro 2024.

Van Dijk takes responsibility for Netherlands loss

Van Dijk was a long way from his best on Tuesday, arguably being at fault for at least one of Austria’s goals in their 3-2 win over the Netherlands.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, the Liverpool skipper blamed himself for a poor result.

“It goes without saying that I have to take responsibility now,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“We have spoken a lot in the last 48 hours and some harsh words have been spoken.

“That is of course necessary, because some things have certainly happened. I feel like it helped, but it’s really time to show that.

“It makes perfect sense. I’m going to work on that too. I blame myself too. I’m not crazy, I know when things need to be improved. That’s what I’m working on. That is the basis for getting better.”

Riccardo Calafiori is wanted by Liverpool this summer, but sources in England and Italy have revealed interest in the Bologna centre-back from seven other clubs

Trent Alexander-Arnold again looks set to be left out of England’s team to face Slovakia at Euro 2024 on Sunday, with Kobbie Mainoo starting in midfield

Liverpool have been boosted by a claim that young Chelsea attacking midfielder Ryan McAidoo has opted to join the Reds over Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly been put up for sale by Besiktas after less than a year

Wayne Rooney has backed Joe Gomez to solve England’s issue at left-back – Kieran Trippier hasn’t offered enough there

Jamie Carragher has revealed how Jurgen Klopp was left “surprised” after his only game under the Liverpool manager

Darwin Nunez scored in his seventh match in a row for Uruguay as they thrashed Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America (TIA)

Conor Coady has joked about how Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson “man-marked” Jude Bellingham during the 2022 World Cup – as they tried to convince him to join (BBC 5 Live Sport)

Liverpool are said to be among the clubs interested in signing Brazil and Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento (Globo)

Chelsea are reportedly holding talks with Leicester over a summer move for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – which is, of course, not at all PSR related (Telegraph)

PSG defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte is being ‘closely followed’ by Man United this summer, having been linked with Liverpool in the past (ESPN Uruguay)

West Ham have opened talks to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, with a swap deal involving Flynn Downes a possibility (BBC Sport)

Joanna Durkan has rated every Liverpool player at the Euros to date, following the end of the group stage.

Jamie Webster has enjoyed a meteoric rise, and prior to Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager he gave a great rendition of the Van Dijk song – helped by the supporters.

