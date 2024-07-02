Reports of Liverpool’s interest in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has “legs,” while a number of alternatives to Anthony Gordon have been linked again.

Liverpool’s Ait-Nouri interest has “legs”

Ait-Nouri has been linked with the Reds plenty of times, with one recent report claiming they are even in “pole position” to sign him.

Now, journalist David Lynch has told Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast that he believes Liverpool’s interest could be genuine.

“Just because he’s been linked so frequently recently, and obviously Liverpool have a great relationship with his agency,” Lynch said.

“So I think that there’s definitely something in that.”

Lynch does state that Kostas Tsimikas would likely have to be sold for a move to happen, but did also stress that the Greek is “a bit of a candidate for moving on this summer.”

5 more things: Calafiori boost & touching Klopp message

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartor admits “big offers” could force them to sell – he’s valued at £34 million

Jurgen Klopp has sent a touching message to former player Nuri Sahin, who has taken his old job as Dortmund manager

Feyenoord defender David Hancko has all but ruled out a move to Liverpool after talks with Arne Slot

Liverpool’s pre-season start date has been revealed, with 16 first-team players expected back on Friday

The Reds have completed their first summer signing, with 19-year-old Olivia Smith joining the women’s team from Sporting CP

Latest Liverpool FC News

Darwin Nunez helped Uruguay beat the USA 1-0 at Copa America, playing 89 minutes of the Group C clash and ensuring his country maintained their 100 percent record (TIA)

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, with Chelsea and PSG also in the race to sign him (De Telegraaf)

Eberechi Eze, Mohammed Kudus and Nico Williams are seen as alternatives to Gordon for Liverpool this summer – there are stronger sources out there, mind! (CaughtOffside)

Other chat from elsewhere

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, with Enzo Marseca bringing him with him to Stamford Bridge (CFC)

Man United reportedly believe they are making progress in their efforts to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt (BBC Sport)

Tottenham have completed the signing of highly rated Leeds youngster Archie Gray. Joe Rodon has headed in the opposite direction (THFC)

Matches of the night

Tonight sees the last 16 of the Euros reach its conclusion, with Romania vs. Netherlands (5pm) and Austria vs. Turkey (8pm).