Liverpool look to be edging towards their first transfer business of the summer, while key news has emerged regarding Anthony Gordon and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Concrete bids” coming soon

The Reds are yet to make a signing under Arne Slot, but a fresh update suggests that that is about to change.

According to a report from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, “the next 10 days are likely to see the first concrete bids put in” by Liverpool.

He goes on to add that “the belief around the Liverpool camp is that transfer business will finally accelerate next week.”

A centre-back, defensive midfielder and wide forward are all mentioned, but there could be “potentially two of the latter.”

Liverpool will not have just been idly watching the window pass them by, but with the season fast approaching it seems we will finally get to see new faces added to the squad.

6 other things today: Gordon talks & Trent boost

Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle could become clearer very soon as the Magpies plan talks with him over an extension

Carlo Ancelotti has ‘ruled out’ any nasty surprises for Liverpool fans this summer after rumours of Real Madrid moving for Trent Alexander-Arnold. That’s a relief!

Liverpool‘s plans for young left-back Owen Beck have been revealed – there’s plenty of interest, but the club are unlikely to agree to any loan move

Liverpool‘s transfer plan for Fabio Carvalho also does not include a loan, though a sale is still a possibility – the player himself is eager to prove himself

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton says ‘if you don’t love Slot’s style, you shouldn’t be a footballer’. That’s what we like to hear!

Liverpool under-21s will begin their 2024/25 campaign with the visit of Man City on Saturday, August 17 – the same day the men start their campaign – read the full list of fixtures HERE!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Anfield will be lit up in pink as a mark of respect and solidarity to those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Southport (LFC)

An angry Las Palmas reportedly could decide to cancel a pre-season friendly with Liverpool as the Reds plan on fielding an U23s side at their training ground instead of what they hoped would be the first team at Anfield (Canarias7)

Liverpool FC Women’s first home game at St Helens Stadium will be a pre-season friendly against Everton on September 15 (2pm BST). Find out more here

Other chat from elsewhere

Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi is believed to be open to a move to Newcastle this summer. The Eagles want £70 million for him! (The Times)

Fulham have announced the club-record signing of Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe. That’s a good piece of business! (Fulham FC)

Former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has died at the age of 60. We send our best wishes to his friends and family (BBC Sport)

The away kit has landed

Liverpool have now officially released their new dark away kit for the 2024/25 season, and while it appears to be a black strip, it is actually described as ‘Night Forest’ – which is an earthy green.

First impressions?

* You can purchase the new away kit from the official LFC store now.