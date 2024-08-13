Liverpool’s interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili appears to have strengthened, while the referee for the Reds’ Premier League opener has been confirmed.

Liverpool ‘schedule Mamardashvili meeting’

The hope is that Alisson is going nowhere for many years to come, but one day, an elite successor will need to be found.

It looks increasingly as though that could be Valencia stopper Mamardashvili, with several Spanish media claiming that Liverpool are “working at full speed” to sign the Georgian.

??? One more meeting has already been scheduled for Liverpool to discuss Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with Valencia. Up to the Reds as he’d be loaned out and Georgian GK is keen on this solution. https://t.co/BbitK8loUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano says that another meeting between Liverpool and Valencia has been scheduled to discuss a summer move.

A loan switch would then take place for Mamardashvili, allowing him to remain a regular starter elsewhere, which is thought to appeal to him. And no, he ‘can’t play number six’!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Tim Robinson will referee Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday, with Stuart Attwell on VAR. Somewhere, Jurgen Klopp is relieved he doesn’t have to care about this!

Despite Luis Diaz being linked with a shock move to Man City on Tuesday, This Is Anfield understands they have received no approach from any club. Silly season is in full swing!

Liverpool are now “unlikely” to sign a new No. 6 this summer, according to David Ornstein among others. It’s not good enough, quite frankly!

The Reds are also “prepared to sanction” a loan move for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic this summer – that No. 6 news above makes this all the weirder!

Man City’s hearing date for their 115 financial charges has finally been set for September 16, and their relegation odds have been slashed! We’re all allowed to dream!

More Liverpool FC content

Championship club QPR are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck this summer, amid lots of interest in him (The Athletic)

Fancy yourself as a Klopp expert? Try your luck here, with the legendary German a subject on BBC’s Mastermind last night

Meanwhile, James Milner has admitted that there are “a few flashbacks” to Klopp’s style of play at Brighton under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. He’s still inspiring the younger generation! (Sky Sports)

Latest from elsewhere

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, even though his previous deal ran until 2031. What a bizarre club! (Sky Sports)

Real Sociedad are reportedly demanding more money from Arsenal for the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino. They’re a stubborn bunch, aren’t they!? (Independent)

West Ham have completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Man United, joining on a whopping seven-year deal! (WHUFC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Liverpool have released their official behind-the-scenes footage from Sunday’s two friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas…

Match of the night is Sheffield United vs. Wrexham (8pm BST) in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The match is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.