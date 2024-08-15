★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Man United, Chelsea, Spurs & Villa – Liverpool’s other Premier League rivals predict 2024/25

Picture of Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are favourites the fill the top three positions in the Premier League this season, but the battle for fourth place could be fascinating.

The 2024/25 campaign is now almost upon us, as Arne Slot looks to hit the ground running as the Reds’ new head coach.

Champions League qualification has to be the primary aim, but they should still fancy themselves to be third at worst, ahead of the likes of Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The question is: how are the quartet being tipped to fare by their own supporters?

Here’s what they had to say…

 

Man United

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag (L) shakes hands with Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last season: 8th

TIA predicted finish: 5th

Best XI: Onana; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Amad, Rashford, Hojlund

The view from Man United

Kadeem Simmonds (@KadeemSimmonds)

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's captain Mohamed Salah shakes hands with referee Rubiel Vazquez before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where Man United will finish: 6th

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Man City

One player you wish Man United would sign, realistically: Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

Advice for visiting fans: Behave and enjoy the match, let’s make it an enjoyable experience for all.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The mood has been mixed with Erik ten Hag staying and some of the players signed.

Regardless of additions, a trophy and a top-six finish with a positive goal difference and improvement on the pitch is all I need (my expectations are extremely low).

 

Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Chelsea's Enzo Fernández looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last season: 6th

TIA predicted finish: 6th

Best XI: Petrovic; James, Colwill, Disasi, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia, Enzo; Palmer, Nkunku, Jackson

The view from Chelsea

Richard Long (@Chelseafan_Rick)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Wataru End? (L) and Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where Chelsea will finish: 4th (just)

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Man City

One player you wish Chelsea would sign, realistically: Victor Osimhen. We are desperate for a killer in front of goal and a big physical presence up top.

Advice for visiting fans: Turn up early and take the slightly longer walk from Earl’s Court (rather than Fulham Broadway) to soak up all of the atmosphere as you head towards the stadium.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The mood and optimism is as low going into a season as I can remember.

A bad start and I can see things turning toxic very quickly. The ownership is now skating on the thinnest of ice, especially with the imminent sale of Conor Gallagher.

 

Tottenham

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison during the Tiger Cup pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Lion City Sailors FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Tottenham won 5-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last season: 5th

TIA predicted finish: 4th

Best XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentacur, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke.

The view from Tottenham

Sam Hawkey (@samhawkey)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Ange Postecoglou Manager of Tottenham Hotspur before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Where Tottenham will finish: 4th

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Man City

One player you wish Tottenham would sign, realistically: Anthony Gordon

Advice for visiting fans: The stadium is world-class. The surroundings are not!

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Solid.

We did fine last season and I think we are excited to see what Ange Postecoglou can do with a full pre-season and a fully fit squad.

 

Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 10, 2022: Aston Villa's manager Unai Emery during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Manchester United FC and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last season: 4th

TIA predicted finish: 8th

Best XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Bailey, Rogers; Watkins

That team is subject to change most weeks, however, as Tielemans, Barkley, Philogene and Iling-Junior will get opportunities.

The view from Aston Villa

Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, May 13, 2024: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (L) and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where Aston Villa will finish: My head says seventh or eighth, and I’m disgusted at myself for the pessimism.

I don’t think a ‘best of the rest’ finish is terrible for us as we navigate multiple competitions.

Where Liverpool will finish: Arne Slot has inherited a fantastic squad from Jurgen Klopp and is a brilliant coach himself, so I think Liverpool can still challenge.

I think they’re still a top-three side at the very least.

Who will win the league? I would like to see somebody take the crown off Man City, but can’t see past them.

One player you wish Aston Villa would sign, realistically: I would love Romelu Lukaku at Villa.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 20, 2023: Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Everton FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Advice for visiting fans: Put some respect on our name. We have a beautiful stadium, fantastic youth setup, a brilliant coach and a talented squad.

Most teams will come to Villa Park and lose this season, so don’t write us off. We’ve come a long way from the Paul Lambert era.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Very positive because we have Champions League football back.

Fans believe we can be a big-six club regularly now because we have the manager and spending power.

