Stefan Bajcetic has completed a loan move to Red Bull Salzburg and will wear the No. 8 shirt for a season under Pep Lijnders.

As reported by journalist Paul Joyce, Arne Slot has explained the reason for the move, saying: “We think it’s best for him to play at the moment, instead of maybe playing a few times and then being on the bench for a long time again.

“It’s very difficult to keep a player fit who’s been out for 15 months when you only play him once in a while, so this is for the long term.”

Key to sending him on loan is knowing he will be in good hands with Lijnders, who knows what the player needs in order to develop.

Hopefully, he can return in a year’s time ready to kick on properly as the player we saw emerge in the 2022/23 season.

Good luck, Stefan!

OFFIZIELL: Stefan Bajcetic wechselt von @LFC zum FC Red Bull Salzburg! Der 19-jährige Spanier unterschreibt einen Leihvertrag bis zum Saisonende. ? pic.twitter.com/NKolBEKSfL — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 30, 2024

Curtis Jones remains a major injury doubt for the weekend trip to Old Trafford, once again not training with his teammates on Friday

Slot is “not expecting” any deadline day signings, but the club are open to opportunities – late bid for Charlie Adam from nowhere?

Meanwhile, Slot has hinted at a decision over Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future after Giorgi Mamardashvili joined Liverpool. He’ll only have one year left on his deal next summer

New Reds signing Federico Chiesa is not expected to be named in Sunday’s squad to face Man United, according to Slot

Six more Liverpool players have been called up to various England squads ahead of the September international break, including Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah for the U21s

The Liverpool squad have welcomed “new boy on the block” Chiesa to the club, with the Italian reporting to duty. He must feel like a kid moving to a new school and trying to fit in!

Mo Salah has revealed the reason for his new ‘bow and arrow’ goal celebration, saying it was inspired by UFC star Israel Adesanya

Marc Guehi will reportedly remain at Crystal Palace beyond this evening’s transfer cutoff, having failed a seal a move to Newcastle (The Athletic)

Aaron Ramsdale has traded Arsenal for Southampton, completing a £25 million move to St Mary’s – that’s a good deal for all parties

The reliable David Ornstein reports that Al Ahli have agreed a deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. What a waste of an excellent player at his peak!

Ornstein also claims that Chelsea are waiting for the “green light” to snap up Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Will they ever stop spending?

Marseille have signed Everton striker Neal Maupay on loan – if you haven’t seen his superb Shawshank Redemption-inspired dig at the Blues, enjoy it here!

On this day in 1998, Michael Owen scored a stunning hat-trick in Liverpool’s 4-1 win away to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Fresh off the back of his World Cup heroics for England against Argentina, this was Owen at his absolute peak – he was only 18!

Granted, the former Reds striker’s reputation has been damaged for various reasons, not least joining Man UNited, but he was sensational at his best.

Time hasn’t been kind to Owen, but in a parallel universe, he avoids fitness woes, stays at Liverpool for over a decade is one of the club’s greatest-ever players.