Everton takeover agreed and Rodri out for the season – Monday News Round Up

There was big news in English football on Monday, with Everton agreeing a takeover and Rodri’s injury diagnosis emerging.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold walks out matchday lineup before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The idea of Trent not being a Liverpool player next season isn’t worth contemplating.

The 25-year-old has admitted that he wants to have a great career at Anfield, but the situation is “out of his hands,” suggesting no contract extension has been offered yet.

Fans have been interpreting his comments differntly, with some Reds making their feelings known…

“If he ends up going on a free then that is even worse. If he has no intention of staying then why not just go and make sure the club that he supposedly supports get something for him?” – Steven Milroy on Facebook.

Read more here

Elsewhere in the football today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 27, 2023: Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante 'Rodri' during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City key man Rodri is expected to miss a significant period of action with a serious knee injury suffered against Arsenal. That could genuinely be a season-defining moment (David Ornstein, The Athletic)
  • The Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 percent stake in Everton, in a significant update for Liverpool’s rivals (Paul Joyce)
  • Erling Haaland will face no punishment for throwing the ball at Gabriel in City’s fiery 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal. It was a gloriously angry affair and a great result for the Reds! (Sky Sports)

Today’s Liverpool FC News

2Y3KM77 Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Saturday September 14, 2024.

  • The FA have launched an investigation after Liverpool left-back Owen Beck being ‘allegedly’ bitten by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic in the 0-0 draw with Blackburn before the Reds youngster was sent off – an absurd incident
  • Germany sporting director, Rudi Voller, has said he will target Jurgen Klopp for the national team job “if he wants” it
  • Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez not to be affected by the highs and lows of football, saying “now it is time for him to stay calm” – great leadership from the skipper
  • One for the pop fans – Dua Lipa has added another date at Anfield next summer, meaning she is now playing on June 24 and 25

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • OPINION: Just like Liverpool’s players, Anfield will adapt to Slot and his character, writes Steven Scragg
  • We mentioned Trent and his future earlier, and he now has 100 goal contributions for Liverpool, which is just four behind Phil Neal’s record for a Reds defender. This sums up why he cannot go anywhere next summer!
  • Man City‘s Bernardo Silva has made a dig at Arsenal, giving Liverpool a rare bit of praise in the process

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 23, 2014: Liverpool players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Middlesbrough following a 2-2 draw during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2014, Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 14-13 on penalties in a remarkable League Cup third round clash.

The match was already a memorable one when Jordan Rossiter scored from distance on his debut, but Adam Reach’s goal took the game into extra-time.

Suso thought he had won it for the Reds in extra-time, only for a young Patrick Bamford to equalise from the penalty spot in the dying seconds.

In the eventual shootout, Liverpool eventually prevailed 14-13, which is a club, competition and joint-English record.

Slot will hope that West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday isn’t this dramatic!

