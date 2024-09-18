After Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1, Liverpool’s set-piece coach was confirmed, and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave some fascinating insight into Arne Slot‘s right-back plans.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about his time so far under Slot and had some very interesting comments regarding his right-back role.

On CBS after Tuesday’s match, he was asked by Jamie Carragher what Slot requires of his full-backs.

“It changes fluidly throughout games, depending on how the opponents press us,” the No. 66 replied.

“So there’s a lot of tactical changes in games.”

Expanding on Slot’s processes, the 25-year-old explained: “There’s all different variations. He gives us that information throughout the week, throughout the game, leading up to the game.

“He paints scenarios so that we have answers for everything.”

Having solutions for different questions is hardly an innovation in football, but the way Trent spoke about the boss reminds us of praise for Pep Guardiola in his Barcelona days.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool coach Aaron Briggs has been confirmed by journalists, including David Lynch, as the team’s set-piece specialist – judging by Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk‘s goals, they were right to “pause” the search

The Athletic report that Nottingham Forest have begun talks about creating a memorial to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster at the City Ground – Forest have their own branch of the Hillsborough Survivors’ Alliance

Virgil van Dijk has praised Cody Gakpo‘s performance at San Siro and said we shouldn’t forget “last year he played very good games as well”

Back in England, it was nice to see Fabio Carvalho have a good night in the League Cup, as he scored an incredible bicycle kick for his first Brentford goal in a 3-1 win over Leyton Orient – he also provided two assists

In less relevant but still somewhat LFC-related news, former striker Andy Carroll has joined fourth-tier Bordeaux in France! – he has moved there from Ligue 2 side Amiens

More from This Is Anfield

Wednesday’s post-match stats column is all about Alexander-Arnold’s performance and his handling of Rafael Leao – read here

There was plenty of time to praise Ryan Gravenberch and how he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet in the debate

With four goals and plenty happening at San Siro, it was easy to miss some of the less high-profile events of the night, so we put together a list of five things spotted

Mark Clattenburg appeared to say the quiet bit out loud while commentating on Liverpool’s win over Milan, stating twice that the referee “needs to give one or two small fouls to get the judgement back”

Elsewhere in the football world

Ciao Totò ?

Eroe delle Notti Magiche pic.twitter.com/UQmGw2ws6p — Nazionale Italiana ???????? (@Azzurri) September 18, 2024

After going out of the League Cup to Southampton at home on Tuesday night, Everton manager Sean Dyche continues to have the full backing of the club – they’ve had the worst start in Europe’s top five leagues!

Roma have sacked manager and ex-player Daniele de Rossi just four matches into the season, after he took over from Jose Mourinho in January – they have three points from four Serie A games

Italy’s 1990 World Cup topscorer, Salvatore Schillaci, has sadly passed away at the age of 59 after illness – rest in peace, Toto

Liverpool FC: On this day

It was on this day 76 years ago, when the record attendance for a Merseyside derby was set.

On September 18, 1948, 78,299 people watched Liverpool draw 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds’ scorer that day was Willie Fagan who netted before Jock Dodds converted a penalty for the Blues, the first spot-kick they had ever been awarded in a derby.

This actually remains the biggest crowd for any league match at Goodison Park to this day.