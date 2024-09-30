A new backroom appointment has been added to Arne Slot‘s team and the ‘Mohamed Salah vs. Eden Hazard’ debate has been emphatically put to bed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds may have had a quiet transfer window, but the overhaul of the backroom staff continued right into the new season.

Chris Black has joined Liverpool as their new lead strength and conditioning coach, telling the club’s official website about his happiness at taking the role:

“It’s the greatest honour of my career and I hope to help the club achieve continued success during my time here.”

Black comes in from a job with the FA where he spent nearly four years as physical performance coach, after undertaking a number of roles in the rugby league world.

He joins the likes of Ruben Peeters (lead physical performance coach), Dr Jonathan Power (team doctor) and Dr Conall Murtagh (head of physical performance) in the first team’s fitness department.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Eden Hazard has finally settled the ridiculous ‘Hazard or Salah’ debate, admitting to SPORTbible the Liverpool legend is “by far” better than him. That’s a tough one for Chelsea fans to take!

Liverpool’s League Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton will kick off at 7.30pm (UK) on Wednesday October 30 – we play them again just three days later in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has played down Liverpool’s title credentials, saying to judge them after a “crucial month” in December. The early signs are promising, though!

Alisson has claimed that Liverpool needed an “extra push” and are now “committed” to Slot, who is bringing “new energy” to the team

Julian Alvarez has called Van Dijk one of the three best defenders he has ever faced, naming him first before taking the easy option and saying two Argentina colleagues. Virg is so far clear! (ESPN)

Ben Doak has revealed Slot’s advice he gave him before leaving to join Middlesbrough on loan, urging him to move there because they play “really good football.” He scored his first-ever senior goal on Saturday!

American star Billy Joel will play at Anfield next summer, performing in Liverpool for the first time in 45 years. ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ is a banger!

More from This Is Anfield

Here are five things we noticed as the Liverpool players reacted to EA FC ratings

Liverpool’s Champions League opponents on Wednesday, Bologna, are stuck in mid-table in Serie A after drawing 1-1 at home Atalanta with 10 men over the weekend

Ryan Gravenberch’s ridiculous defensive stats show why he was man of the match against Wolves – Liverpool’s player of the season so far?

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United look set to stick with manager Erik ten Hag for the games against Porto and Aston Villa this week, following their 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham(BBC Sport)

France legend Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football, having won the World Cup back in 2018. What a career he has had

There’s more Premier League action tonight, with Bournemouth vs. Southampton (8pm BST) being Sky Sports’ pick for Monday Night Football. Not a classic, but we’ll take it!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1981, Ian Rush scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, netting against Finnish champions Oulun Palloseura.

Liverpool won the European Cup first round clash 7-0 at Anfield, progressing 8-0 on aggregate across the two legs.

While Rush was a highly-rated 19-year-old at that point, few would have expected him to achieve the remarkable feats he did in the 15 years afterwards.

The Liverpool legend remains the Reds’ leading goalscorer of all time, scoring a frankly ridiculous 346 goals in 660 appearances, winning five league titles and one European Cup among many other trophies.