Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation is on everyone’s lips and Thursday’s update is a ‘desperate’ one, plus we have news on Curtis Jones‘ recovery and Federico Chiesa.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah is one of three key players into the final year of their contracts at Liverpool, and on Sunday the No. 11 made it patently clear where he stands.

With his claim that the club were yet to open talks over an extension, Salah put the ball firmly in their court with the pressure on to make a decision.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, the Egyptian is “desperate” to stay at Anfield and has no interest in following Sadio Mane‘s decline in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly Gorst reports that money will not be the “deciding factor” in proposed talks with Liverpool – though it is clear that, already earning a basic £350,000 a week, any renewal would at least need to be in that lofty ballpark.

Fingers crossed we see developments not only with Salah but also Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Ryan Gravenberch has explained why he feels “more comfortable” in Arne Slot‘s system than he did under Jurgen Klopp – with some very interesting details

Wataru Endo was on target with the first goal of Japan’s 7-0 thrashing of China on Thursday – as they began their World Cup qualifying campaign

Luis Diaz has urged Liverpool to resolve Salah’s contract situation, saying “hopefully he doesn’t leave” as “it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is”

Liverpool have now completed their deal to sign 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, with the youngster unveiled at Anfield this week

Curtis Jones is expected to be fit for the Reds’ return to action against Nottingham Forest, he’s missed the last two games due to injury (Echo)

Federico Chiesa has been training with the club’s U21s as he uses the break to get back to full fitness – it is a win-win for him and the young Reds

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: There may have been questions over who would start up top under Slot, but Diogo Jota is quickly proving to be the ideal No. 9, writes Henry Jackson

Did you know Michael Edwards was “anti-data” once upon a time? We didn’t. Liverpool’s former director of research tells us why and also discusses Jurgen’s lack of interest in stats

KIT LEAK: A switch over to Adidas is expected next season and the first leaked kit has already emerged – Alisson may want to take a look at this!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Cole Palmer was among the players left out of Chelsea‘s squad for the Europa Conference League as they appear set to flex their bloated group and manage his workload (ChelseaFC)

Liverpool’s deals for Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa are considered the best of any Premier League club in the transfer window just gone in terms of financial value (The Athletic)

Juan Mata has made the move from Japan to Australia, signing a one-year deal with Western Sydney Wanderers after his time with Vissel Kobe ended in January (BBC Sport)

Enjoy aerial footage of Anfield!

The Anfield Road End continues to edge ever closer to completion, and we have some incredible drone footage for you to enjoy!

It is hard to take the sight of Anfield in all its glory for granted. The new stand dominates the skyline alongside the Main Stand – and the pitch looks like an inviting green pillow.

You can watch on our YouTube channel here