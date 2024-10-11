Liverpool could have as many as nine key players back early next week, Wataru Endo talked about his immediate Reds future, and there are rumours about Joel Matip.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

How is everyone holding up on this international break? They’re the worst, right?

We can at least bring you some positive news during it, with Arne Slot potentially having nine players back in training as soon as Tuesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones all see their respective international sides play their final game on Sunday evening.

Then there’s the quintet of Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, all of whom will be done by Monday evening.

With the visit of Chelsea not coming until October 20 (4.30pm BST), that should give Slot plenty of time on the training ground with a chunk of his squad.

Others will return later in the week, which isn’t ideal – Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, among others – but the situation could be far worse.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Former Liverpool midfielder Peter Cormack has died at the age of 78, having won two league titles and one UEFA Cup and FA Cup apiece with the Reds. We send our best wishes to his loved ones

Matip never signed for a club in the summer as a free agent and is now considering retirement after 15 years as a professional. If this is the end, what a career he’s had (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Endo has reaffirmed that he plans to stay at Liverpool, adding that “it’s too early to judge” the Reds this season. Would you keep hold of him?

Diaz was criticised for being “not sharp” in Colombia’s 1-0 defeat to Bolivia, but Mac Allister wasn’t risked by Argentina, thankfully!

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Glittens, sending scouts to watch him in action. Tottenham and Chelsea are also in the mix (Bild)

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Why coaches keep picking Jones – and fans keep picking on him, by Harry McMullen

INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Konate got a rare starting victory and even briefly wore the captain’s armband, while Tsimikas’ absence at Wembley has been explained

Retro badge & green design – All we know about Liverpool’s Adidas kits for the 2025/26 season…so far! These look incredible already

Amazing footage of Steven Gerrard’s last-minute 2006 FA Cup final goal against West Ham has emerged from the stands! This is SO GOOD!

Liverpool are about to embark upon the toughest 10-game run out of anyone in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City all on the horizon. Buckle up, everyone!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Nottingham Forest have been fined £750,000 in relation to comments posted on social media after their clash with Everton back in April. There were bold accusations of bias!

Lee Carsley has played down replacing Gareth Southgate as England manager, saying he expects to return to the U21s. That 2-1 defeat at home to Greece won’t help! (Sky Sports)

Lazio and Atletico Madrid have been fined by UEFA after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour earlier this month. It’s 2024 and this is still happening! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1975, John Toshack was Liverpool’s hat-trick hero, bagging a treble in a 3-1 win at home to Birmingham.

The towering Welshman has become underrated about over time, but he was a fantastic player who linked superbly with Kevin Keegan.

While the less heralded of the two, Toshack still scored 96 goals in 247 appearances for Liverpool, as well as chipping in with 55 assists.

A tally of three league titles, two UEFA Cups and one FA Cup sum up what a glittering Reds career he enjoyed.