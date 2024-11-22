On Friday, Arne Slot provided several key fitness updates as he ruled Trent Alexander-Arnold out against Southampton and declared him a doubt for Liverpool’s subsequent two games.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds are preparing for Sunday’s clash at St Mary’s, as they look to continue making us dream about a second Premier League title!

Trent is missing for the game, however, with Slot hopeful that his vice-captain could be back for the visit of Real Madrid next Wednesday (8pm GMT).

“Trent isn’t training with us yet but he’s getting there, so we expect him to be back with us soon,” Slot said.

He isn’t the only absentee, however, with Alisson, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota all missing, but Harvey Elliott is in contention to make the squad after over two months out.

Slot confirmed that Alisson, Chiesa and Jota are “expected to be back within now and a few weeks.”

Liverpool’s Italian took part in the opening part of training on Friday, as did returning youngster Jayden Danns.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alisson‘s return plan has been explained by Slot, who doubts he will start against Madrid in the Champions League next week

Liverpool U18s will play against Preston at Deepdale in FA Youth Cup. Kick-off is at 7pm on December 6

Elliott is back available for Liverpool but Slot says “we have to give him time” before he is fully up to speed. It’s great to have him back!

Andy Robertson and Ben Doak‘s Scotland will take on Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece in a UEFA Nations League playoff next March. Left-back bragging rights up for grabs!

More from This Is Anfield

Can Liverpool win the Premier League title? This is a brilliant stats-focused read by Harry McMullen

Liverpool lineup options vs. Southampton, with two key decisions potentially made already

We got the inside view of “game-changer” Doak’s eye-catching loan move at Middlesbrough, with defenders “terrified” of him this season

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal defender Ben White is out for a “few months” after undergoing knee surgery, Mikel Arteta has confirmed. We’ll never hear the end of it!

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for a month in a latest injury blow for Man City

Ange Postecoglou says Christian Romero will miss Tottenham‘s trip to the Etihad on Saturday through injury, meaning both he and centre-back partner Micky van de Ven are out. Bad news for Spurs AND Liverpool!

Premier League clubs have voted to amend sponsorship rules, despite calls from Man City for a delay

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1980, Bob Paisley‘s Liverpool set a new English record of 60 matches unbeaten at home in the league, beating Millwall’s tally of 59.

Two goals from Sir Kenny Dalglish sealed a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa.

The record ended up stretching to 63 matches, summing up what a dominant force Liverpool were during that period.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds later reached 68 games unbeaten, not losing at Anfield in the league between April 2017 and January 2021.

Also on this day in 2006, Steven Gerrard equalled Ian Rush‘s record tally of 14 goals in the European Cup, scoring in a 2-0 win at home to PSV Eindhoven.