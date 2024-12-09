On a Monday, Alisson and Diogo Jota took part in Liverpool training and David Coote was sacked from his job as a Premier League referee.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds make the trip to Girona on Tuesday evening, aiming to keep up their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season.

Arne Slot has been boosted by having both Alisson and Jota in training at the AXA Training Centre, with neither featuring since October. The latter isn’t in the travelling squad, however.

There was no sign of Federico Chiesa, however, with the Italian missing through illness, and Tyler Morton has picked up a knock.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for Girona

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Coote has been FIRED after an investigation into his X-rated anti-Liverpool comments

Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in signing 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has come through the same youth ranks as Alexis Mac Allister and Javier Mascherano (River Noticias)

Former referee Jon Moss has said a phone call from Jurgen Klopp changed “the way” the Premier League is officiated, and he discussed Coote’s derogatory comments

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been named in the FIFPRO Men’s World11 for 2024. Richly deserved!

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has spoken to Dundee United reportAlan Temple about young Liverpool right-back Luca Stephenson‘s excellent spell on loan in Scotland, having impressed under Slot in pre-season:

“Along with Will Ferry, Declan Gallagher and, of late, Sam Dalby, Stephenson has a genuine case to be considered United’s most important player. “His tally of five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) in the Premiership is the second-best at the club and he has started every game since joining in mid-August. “Given his engine, work ethic and knack for popping up in the final third, he has swiftly earned boss Jim Goodwin’s total trust.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Dermot Gallagher says a lack on “intensity” saved Moises Caicedo from a red card at Tottenham yesterday. Was it any different to Curtis Jones there last season? (Sky Sports)

Ange Postecoglou “won’t be” at Spurs next season if he continues his current tactical approach, according to Jamie Carragher. Do you agree? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day on 2001, Liverpool were named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

It was a memorable 12 months for Gerard Houllier’s Reds side, who won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield for good measure.

Also on this day, last year Mo Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal, coming in a 2-1 victory away to Crystal Palace in the league, as Harvey Elliott scored a last-gasp winner.

Mo has raced to 226 since then!