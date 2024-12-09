➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

UP THE REDS!
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson return, Chiesa illness & David Coote sacked – Latest Liverpool FC News

On a Monday, Alisson and Diogo Jota took part in Liverpool training and David Coote was sacked from his job as a Premier League referee.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds make the trip to Girona on Tuesday evening, aiming to keep up their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season.

Arne Slot has been boosted by having both Alisson and Jota in training at the AXA Training Centre, with neither featuring since October. The latter isn’t in the travelling squad, however.

There was no sign of Federico Chiesa, however, with the Italian missing through illness, and Tyler Morton has picked up a knock.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for Girona

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Referee David Coote during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.

  • Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in signing 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has come through the same youth ranks as Alexis Mac Allister and Javier Mascherano (River Noticias)
  • Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been named in the FIFPRO Men’s World11 for 2024. Richly deserved!

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has spoken to Dundee United reportAlan Temple about young Liverpool right-back Luca Stephenson‘s excellent spell on loan in Scotland, having impressed under Slot in pre-season:

“Along with Will Ferry, Declan Gallagher and, of late, Sam Dalby, Stephenson has a genuine case to be considered United’s most important player.

“His tally of five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) in the Premiership is the second-best at the club and he has started every game since joining in mid-August.

“Given his engine, work ethic and knack for popping up in the final third, he has swiftly earned boss Jim Goodwin’s total trust.”

21-year-old was Liverpool’s surprise of pre-season – now he’s ‘MVP’ on loan

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 27, 2023: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dermot Gallagher says a lack on “intensity” saved Moises Caicedo from a red card at Tottenham yesterday. Was it any different to Curtis Jones there last season? (Sky Sports)
  • Ange Postecoglou “won’t be” at Spurs next season if he continues his current tactical approach, according to Jamie Carragher. Do you agree? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Der FC Liverpool feiert den Sieg - vorn v.li.: UEFA Pr‰sident Lennart Johansson Schweden, Danny Murphy, Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister, Robbie Fowler, Sami Hyypi‰, Markus Babbel. Trainer Gerard Houllier hint: Torwart Pegguy Arphexad, Stephen Wright, Gregory Vignal, Patrik Berger, Vladimir Smicer und Torwart Sander Westerveld.

On this day on 2001, Liverpool were named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

It was a memorable 12 months for Gerard Houllier’s Reds side, who won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield for good measure.

Also on this day, last year Mo Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal, coming in a 2-1 victory away to Crystal Palace in the league, as Harvey Elliott scored a last-gasp winner.

Mo has raced to 226 since then!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024