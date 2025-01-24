A 24-man Liverpool squad took part in training on Monday and Liverpool supporters finally found out when the game in hand against Everton will be played.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

A huge trip to Nottingham Forest looms for Liverpool on Tuesday, as they head to a team fresh off the back of six Premier League wins in a row.

On the plus side, the Reds have an almost clean bill of health, except for the absent Joe Gomez who is still missing with a hamstring issue.

Twenty-four players trained together on Monday, with Arne Slot no doubt delighted to have the vast majority of his squad available.

Darwin Nunez is suspended for Tuesday’s game, however, so expect him to be given a short break, as Alexis Mac Allister was afforded during his recent ban.

Liverpool’s 24-man training squad on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton

Attackers: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool‘s rescheduled Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Goodison Park will be played on Wednesday, February 12 (7.30pm GMT)

Liverpool are “considering” using winger Ben Doak as part of a “package” involving Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Would it be too good to turn down?

Wondering why Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t taking interviews regarding his Liverpool contract talks? Find out here

Slot has given a worrying update on Gomez‘s injury, with the defender still “quite far” away from returning

Reds right-back Calvin Ramsay has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock until the end of the season. We wish him well

Forest are expected to make 11 changes against Liverpool, having completely changed their team in the FA Cup. It’s a going to be a massive test for the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne has taken a look at Liverpool’s lineup options for Tuesday night, with Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai vying for a start:

“The only real question lies with Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai. “Despite Jones being rested in the FA Cup, Szoboszlai’s display combined with the Scouser’s drop in form has left many feeling the Hungarian deserves his place back in the team. “Diogo Jota is the other who could lay claim to a starting spot. However, given that he played 90 minutes against Accrington Stanley, it seems very unlikely that he will start again on Tuesday.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Aston Villa are said to have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign forward Donyell Malen for just over £20 million (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)

AC Milan are reportedly set to formally approach Man United over the signing of forward Marcus Rashford. The end is nigh for him at Old Trafford! (Sky Sports)

Real Betis and Olympiakos have reportedly enquired about the availability of United winger Antony. Is he the worst-ever value-for-money signing in the Premier League? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2010, Liverpool signed Maxi Rodriguez on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine became a cult figure at Anfield, impressing with his quality, not least scoring two hat-tricks in the space of a month in 2011, against Birmingham and Fulham.

Maxi only made 73 appearances for Liverpool, but he left a lasting impression, with Steven Gerrard describing him as a “fantastic player.”

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz celebrates his 28th birthday today – Many Happy Returns, Lucho!