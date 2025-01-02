Liverpool have received a boost regarding their interest in Martin Zubimendi, while there has been more reports of an upped Trent Alexander-Arnold bid.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Zubimendi was the Reds’ primary transfer target last summer, only for him to stay put at Real Sociedad.

Thankfully, failing to sign him has been a blessing for Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch exceptional in a deeper midfield role.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Guillem Balague has provided a fresh update on Zubimendi’s future, admitting that the Spaniard is now “ready to leave” Sociedad.

“I was told everything was done with Liverpool but he decided personally not to leave. Now three months into the season he is ready to go,” Balague said.

“When Man City want a replacement for Rodri, that is the guy to look for. Barca would like him but don’t have the money and he is ready to leave now.”

It would be typical of Man City to now snap him up as a Rodri replacement, but do Liverpool even need him anyway?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Real Madrid have now upped their bid for Alexander-Arnold to £15 million, but Liverpool are refusing to budge this month. Don’t do it, Trent! (Cadena SER)

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to be drawn on the club’s pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, saying it is “not sensible” to speak about it

Reports from Italy linking AC Milan with a move for Darwin Nunez have been dismissed, with Liverpool not yet receiving any contact from the European giants

Man United fans are fuming at “attention-hungry” Michael Oliver being confirmed as the referee for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool. The choice of official is the least of their worries!

Liverpool scored MORE goals in 2024 than they have in any other year in the club’s history. What a football team!

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne, Patrick Allen and Abigail Rudkin have discussed Madrid’s offer for Trent and what could happen next:

“I’d be gutted to see him go. “He’s been at the club since he was a young boy so to see him not want to stay loyal to us and end his career like Steven Gerrard is disappointing, but I understand if he wants a new challenge. “Plus he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham and might want to see what life in Spain is like! It’ll be a shame, however, and I don’t think the fans will remember him as fondly.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Gary Neville admits he has “no idea” how United will approach Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, describing Anfield as an “unforgiving place to go.” You love to see it! (Sky Sports)

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is facing approximately six weeks out with a fractured foot suffered against the Reds last weekend (Sky Sports News)

Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of winger Donyell Malen. He’s been linked with Liverpool in the past (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Everton‘s first match at their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium will take place next month, with 10,000 fans invited to a test event (Chris Bascombe, The Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2015, Steven Gerrard announced that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2014/15 season, bringing an end to 17 years in the first team.

It was a sad day, not least for a generation of fans who had grown up idolising the legendary midfielder.

Gerrard would end up with a total of 710 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 186 goals and widely being considered the best player in the club’s history, alongside Kenny Dalglish.

Also on this day in 2013, the Reds signed Daniel Sturridge for £12 million from Chelsea, which ended up being a bargain.