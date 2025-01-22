There was even bold talk of Liverpool winning the quadruple from the media after their 2-1 victory at home to Lille.

The Reds were triumphant in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, making it seven wins out of seven in the competition this season.

After a low-key opening to the game, Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up before half-time, bagging his 50th European goal.

Jonathan David then equalised for Lille after the interval, but Harvey Elliott‘s deflected strike sealed another three points for Arne Slot‘s men.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ victory.

Liverpool made it feel like a routine night…

On X, David Lynch felt Liverpool’s win was never in doubt:

“The scoreline makes it look tight, but that was a dominant performance from Liverpool and a fully deserved win. “And securing top spot with a game to spare has wider benefits, which Arne Slot can reap when his side travel to PSV Eindhoven next week.”

Gregg Evans of The Athletic hailed Liverpool’s record-breaking defence:

“Liverpool’s ability to keep the ball out of the net this season was highlighted by another European club record being broken. “Until they conceded in the 62nd minute, Liverpool had gone a total of 599 minutes in Europe without shipping a goal, surpassing the previous record of 572 minutes without conceding held by Rafa Benitez’s team in the 2005-06 season. “The defence has been a key factor in propelling Arne Slot’s team to the top of the Champions League table. […] “That Liverpool were able to keep it so tight with a makeshift back line again illustrates the quality in the defensive ranks. They have by far the best defensive record in the Champions League this season, conceding just twice in seven games.”

Arne Slot’s cool manner is rubbing off…

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe praised Liverpool’s 100 percent record in the Champions League:

“Slot can give thanks to the new Champion League format and acclaim Liverpool as Europe’s best. For another week, at least. “Victory over Lille guaranteed qualification into the round of 16, although an unlikely comeback by nearest rivals Barcelona means they will have to wait to do so as table toppers. […] “Seven out of seven is some achievement given the calibre of many of their opponents, although Slot will be the first to warn this is all about laying a foundation for the more important business in spring.”

35 – Virgil Van Dijk has ended on the winning side in 35 of his 50 UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool; the joint-most by any player for the Reds through their first 50 games in the European Cup/Champions League (also 35 by Phil Neal). Standards. pic.twitter.com/DKm8aBHZ0p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2025

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele even dared mention talk of a potential quadruple for the Reds this season:

“Arne Slot could be used as a dictionary example for the definition of cool, calm and collected – but even he must have some moments where his achievements so far at Liverpool take him aback. “Maybe it sinks in when he is sitting in his Aston Martin, stuck in the inevitable traffic on his commute home from training every day. Or maybe when he is cooped up in his office poring over clips of upcoming opponents. “Seven wins from seven and into the knockout stages of the Champions League without even a tiny blemish, top of the Premier League with just one defeat and still in both domestic cups. “We will not discuss the ‘Q’ word just yet but soon it will become a hard conversation to avoid.”

It was a good night for Harvey Elliott…

Evans focused on a strong evening for Elliott, as he looks to become more of a regular:

“It’s a line Harvey Elliott has said on multiple occasions: ‘I don’t want to be known as a supersub.’ “Yet, here we are again, discussing the 21-year-old’s performance off the bench. […] “Still, Elliott wants to play more minutes and establish himself in the side after fighting back from an injury earlier in the season, and these 45 minutes were a good start. “He should at least take some satisfaction that he was the first attacking player called upon by Slot from the bench.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Leeks of the Mirror lauded another milestone evening for the incomparable Salah: