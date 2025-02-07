Liverpool were hailed as “all-conquering” after their 4-0 drubbing of Tottenham, as their season begins to promise “another open-top parade.”

The Reds were simply too good for Spurs on Thursday evening, making it into their second consecutive Carabao Cup final.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk got the goals for Liverpool, who feel unstoppable.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ emphatic win.

This was a dominant victory that never felt in doubt…

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt suggested that parades could be coming Liverpool’s way later this year:

“Unusually Ange Postecoglou parked the bus. “But it is Liverpool who may be planning another open-top parade. “The Carabao Cup is fourth in their list of silverware priorities but they are in the final and, with it, have the chance to earn a first trophy under Arne Slot and retain the last one they lifted under Jurgen Klopp.”

David Hytner of the Guardian echoed those thoughts, with the Reds threatening to do something special:

“Ange Postecoglou mused recently about hope and the inherent futility of it with the way that things have gone for Tottenham this season. “Every time the manager had seen ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’ he said, it had ‘usually been an oncoming train.’ “It was an appropriate way to describe Liverpool, who did not so much roll into the Carabao Cup final, their first such showpiece under Arne Slot, as steamroll their way there. “They refused to countenance any other outcome and they utterly flattened Spurs. “Who can stop Liverpool this season?”

The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans is in awe with what he is seeing from Liverpool currently:

“It may still feel a little early for Anfield to start getting excited, but this Liverpool team has the makings of an all-conquering side. […] “This was supposed to be a season of transition but Slot hasn’t flinched since moving to Merseyside and his team are pumped up, playing wonderful attacking football and suffocating opponents through their relentless running.”

David Lynch felt Liverpool “demolished” a hapless Spurs side:

“Liverpool into the League Cup final yet again and no question over whether it is merited after they utterly demolished Tottenham. “An opportunity for Arne Slot to get his first piece of silverware on board awaits at Wembley.”

Gakpo and Salah were singled out for praise…

Jacob Leeks of the Mirror focused on the superb Gakpo:

“It has been a remarkable season for Cody Gakpo, who has thrived under the management of compatriot Arne Slot. “He has already scored 15 goals and notched seven assists in all competitions this season. “He proved to be key once again on Thursday night as Liverpool overpowered Tottenham.”

26 – Since making his Liverpool debut in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League defender (26). Colossus. pic.twitter.com/0T9KIPOoz8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2025

In his player ratings, GOAL‘s Mark Doyle had massive praise for Salah: