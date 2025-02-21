On Friday, the Reds drew PSG in the Champions League and had their fixture dates confirmed, while Castello Lukeba was loosely linked to Liverpool.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Having been drawn to play PSG, Liverpool’s last-16 dates and times have now been confirmed by UEFA.

The first leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5 at 8pm (GMT).

The second leg at Anfield will take place six days later, on Tuesday, March 11 at 8pm.

Due to the Reds’ early FA Cup exit, the first leg comes on a free weekend before Southampton‘s visit in the league on March 8.

The second leg is then played three days after the visit of Southampton and five days prior to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on March 16.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Having been linked last October, RB Leipzig defender Lukeba is now said to be on Liverpool’s “radar,” though this has come from a less-than-reliable source for Reds news, reporter Christian Falk

With Paul Joyce reposting on X, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra relayed that Luis Diaz‘s camp “deny that the Colombian has been offered to Barcelona” but have confirmed “they have dialogued due to the interest”

Alongside Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes, Kenny Dalglish will lead the management team for the upcoming Liverpool Legends vs. Chelsea Legends match

Pep Guardiola has said he ‘doesn’t know yet’ whether Erling Haaland will be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday – the truth or mind games, do we think?

More from This Is Anfield

After Darwin Nunez came under fire for his performance from the bench against Aston Villa, Jack Lusby looked at the striker’s performance within the context of his Reds career which may be coming to an end:

“While his league-high rate of 0.99 big chances missed per 90 minutes since joining Liverpool in 2022/23 is similar to that of Erling Haaland (0.95, per Sky Sports), unlike his Man City counterpart he does not have the freakish goal rate to counterbalance that. “Nunez suffered with comparisons to Haaland as both arrived in the Premier League at the same time during a revival of the classic centre-forward, but he is now over halfway through his third season at the club and has barely progressed. “Even beyond those glaring misses – of which Wednesday’s was far from his worst, as Luton fans will fondly recall – there remain the same flaws that confounded Jurgen Klopp after he instigated his signing from Benfica.”

The European draws

Among the other notable Champions League ties drawn were Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica vs. Barcelona

Arsenal were picked out to play PSV while Aston Villa drew Club Brugge – all three English clubs are on the same half of the draw

Man United have drawn Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 16 while Tottenham will play AZ Alkmaar and Rangers face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Meanwhile, Copenhagen have been drawn as Chelsea‘s opponents in the Europa Conference League last 16

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1934, legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Elisha Scott played his last game for the club, bringing to an end a career that lasted over 21 years!

Originally from Belfast, Scott won the league twice and made 468 appearances for the Reds, addressing the crowd from the director’s box after the final one of those 468.