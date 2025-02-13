There’s been plenty of fallout from Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Everton, while a big claim about Mohamed Salah‘s future has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah was vital at Goodison Park on Wednesday, scoring and assisting to get the most-ever away goal involvements (22) in a Premier League season, in mid-February!

Speaking to The i Paper, a senior advisor to the Saudi Pro League said that the 32-year-old is looking likely to remain at Liverpool, in a big boost for the Reds.

“There is a feeling we are being used in contract negotiations this time,” they said.

“We want him, that is no secret. But we are getting less indication from the player that he is even considering moving here.

“Liverpool are flying this season and he is scoring goals like he was five years ago again.”

This is music to the ears of Reds supporters, with Salah as important as he has ever been.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are expected to be without Joe Gomez for a significant chunk of time, as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. That’s a major blow!

Curtis Jones was one of many Liverpool players to react to Wednesday’s draw with Everton – it’s good to see him in bullish spirits after his red card!

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool “could have played better” against the Blues, but is keen to move on. It was just ‘one of those’

Conor Bradley has admitted that he would get himself “in trouble” if he spoke his mind about Michael Oliver’s performance last night. The ref was appalling all evening!

Revealed: When Slot will speak about his Everton red card and the general referee controversy. He may have just about calmed down!

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Abigail Rudkin have dissected last night’s action, with Oliver rightly taking a battering:

“Michael Oliver was abysmal. That’s one of the worst officiating performances I’ve seen for a long while, and he’s meant to be one of the good ones! “Their free-kick that led to their goal was never a foul, and Salah was thrown around the whole game and nothing was ever given. “The ref was poor for both sides as well, not just Liverpool. He completely lost the game, and by the end of it, I think he had his own head loss. “Giving Slot a red because of something said during a handshake at full-time is embarrassing.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal have confirmed that Kai Havertz has suffered a serious hamstring injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Their attack is decimated right now!

Semi-automated offside technology will be used during the fifth round of the FA Cup. Not that it affects Liverpool! (BBC Sport)

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be out injured for “six to eight weeks” with a muscular issue. Remember when they were ‘title challengers’? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2023, Fabinho made his 200th appearance for Liverpool, coming in a 2-0 win at home to Everton in the Premier League.

Salah and Cody Gakpo got the goals for the Reds.

Fabinho would leave later that year, having drifted past his prime, but what a fantastic servant he was in the No. 6 role.

Speaking of the Brazilian, he also scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory at Burnley on this day in 2022.