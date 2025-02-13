➔ SUPPORT US
Saudis ‘expect’ Salah stay & Gomez injury blow – Latest Liverpool FC News

There’s been plenty of fallout from Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Everton, while a big claim about Mohamed Salah‘s future has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah was vital at Goodison Park on Wednesday, scoring and assisting to get the most-ever away goal involvements (22) in a Premier League season, in mid-February!

Speaking to The i Paper, a senior advisor to the Saudi Pro League said that the 32-year-old is looking likely to remain at Liverpool, in a big boost for the Reds.

“There is a feeling we are being used in contract negotiations this time,” they said.

“We want him, that is no secret. But we are getting less indication from the player that he is even considering moving here.

“Liverpool are flying this season and he is scoring goals like he was five years ago again.”

This is music to the ears of Reds supporters, with Salah as important as he has ever been.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Joe Gomez on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Revealed: When Slot will speak about his Everton red card and the general referee controversy. He may have just about calmed down!

Henry Jackson and Abigail Rudkin have dissected last night’s action, with Oliver rightly taking a battering:

“Michael Oliver was abysmal. That’s one of the worst officiating performances I’ve seen for a long while, and he’s meant to be one of the good ones!

“Their free-kick that led to their goal was never a foul, and Salah was thrown around the whole game and nothing was ever given.

“The ref was poor for both sides as well, not just Liverpool. He completely lost the game, and by the end of it, I think he had his own head loss.

“Giving Slot a red because of something said during a handshake at full-time is embarrassing.”

Michael Oliver ‘lost his head’ but Curtis Jones a “true Scouser” – Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 6, 2023: Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsenal have confirmed that Kai Havertz has suffered a serious hamstring injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Their attack is decimated right now!
  • Semi-automated offside technology will be used during the fifth round of the FA Cup. Not that it affects Liverpool! (BBC Sport)
  • Enzo Maresca says Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be out injured for “six to eight weeks” with a muscular issue. Remember when they were ‘title challengers’? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2023, Fabinho made his 200th appearance for Liverpool, coming in a 2-0 win at home to Everton in the Premier League.

Salah and Cody Gakpo got the goals for the Reds.

Fabinho would leave later that year, having drifted past his prime, but what a fantastic servant he was in the No. 6 role.

Speaking of the Brazilian, he also scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory at Burnley on this day in 2022.

