Liverpool are reportedly “hopeful” that Trent Alexander-Arnold will stay put this summer, in a positive start to the week.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It’s fair to say that some Reds supporters feel that Alexander-Arnold is more likely to leave than Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

According to the Echo‘s Paul Gorst, however, Liverpool remain “hopeful” of retaining the services of Liverpool’s vice-captain for the “remainder of his 20s as things stand.”

That said, it is stressed that it is “unclear exactly what Liverpool are willing and able to do,” in terms of tying three huge names down to new deals.

While far from concrete proof that Trent is staying at his boyhood club beyond this season, it is a promising update regarding his future.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are in contract talks with right-back Conor Bradley over a new long-term deal at Anfield. It would be richly deserved!

Van Dijk‘s message is clear ahead of Liverpool’s trip to PSG, with the skipper saying it’s time to “show the whole world” the Reds’ credentials. What a captain he is!

Giorgi Mamardashvili “does not see himself as anything other than a No. 1” for Liverpool, but he needs to improve on his current form. He has a huge job ousting Alisson!

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson has picked an XI of players who Liverpool dodged a bullet by not signing, including United flop Antony:

“Pound for pound, Antony has to be one of the worst signings in the history of the Premier League. “At United, the £86 million Brazilian was renowned for a complete lack of end product – five assists in 96 appearances! – and he has been shipped off on loan to Real Betis. “As it turns out, Antony has recently admitted that he was “very close” to joining Liverpool before his switch to United as talks stalled over a new contract for Mohamed Salah. “When it comes to bullets dodged for the Reds, this is right up there.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Fulham have condemned the “abhorrent” racist and homophobic online abuse aimed at Calvin Bassey after Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shootout win at Man United. There is no place in society for this (BBC Sport)

United boss Ruben Amorim says he isn’t “naive” to think his side can eventually win the Premier League title, biting back at Wayne Rooney. It’s a bold statement! (Sky Sports)

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has criticised the balls used in the FA Cup, saying they are “difficult to control.” Have some shame! (BBC Sport)

It has been confirmed that goalkeepers will have a corner awarded against their team if they hold onto the ball for over eight seconds from next season. It certainly prevents time-wasting! (TIA)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Mohamed Salah scored in his seventh successive Liverpool appearance, helping the Reds beat Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield.

The Egyptian opened the scoring in the Premier League clash, with Sadio Mane adding another goal in the second half.

Liverpool’s victory moved them into second place above United at the time, in a season that saw them lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Reds’ starting XI vs. Newcastle: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino.